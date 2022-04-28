Shipley Showhomes Open to the Public

Housebuilder Harron Homes has opened new showhomes at Shipley Lakeside in Shipley near Heanor, where prospective buyers can explore a range of elegant styles catering to a variety of tastes. The two showhomes were designed by Midlands based interior designers, Open Door Interiors.

Managing Director Tracy Baker described the elegant style of the two showhomes: “We genuinely love working with Harron Homes because its product has that ‘hotel’ feel and bespoke finish,” she said. “This provides a beautiful template for us to decorate the tasteful and refined interiors we pride ourselves on.”

“The larger of the two showhomes is the three-bedroom Warkworth. It’s a build ideally suited to families looking for a tasteful, elegant design. The colour palette is selected with that audience in mind. Delicate tones of beige meet lighter ivory shades, balanced finely against French blue for a subtle contrast. It’s perfect for that tasteful hotel feel.

“The smaller four-bedroom Windsor is ideal for families looking for a bright, spacious design with a work-from-home appeal. Our base colour palette of white, silver grey and mauve helps compose suave, comfortable spaces with a clear, open and peaceful feel to them.

“The high-specification kitchen is the focal point of this home. Harron Homes incorporates glass in its homes, which gives a natural feeling of light and spaciousness. The use of a bay window lends a wonderful brightness to the kitchen that’s perfect for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. We were then able to supplement this with beautiful wood-panelling, balancing the boutique finish of the overall style with a touch of the traditional.”

The showhomes will appeal to buyers looking to make a fresh start in a lovely home located in peaceful, natural surroundings right by Shipley Lake. The lakeside area boasts a multitude of walks and nature trails set against the beautiful Derbyshire countryside. There is an onsite country park on the development as well, offering access to the Nutbrook trail, a 10-mile traffic free-route that takes you between Shipley Country Park, Long Eaton and Heanor.

Amenities are aplenty in the area too. Shipley Lakeside benefits from a multitude of local superstores nearby should you need to do a spot of shopping, plus a shopping park for those weekends dedicated to some retail therapy.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction Industry News