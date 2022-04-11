Sika Moves Parex Monorex GM Production to the UK

UK leader in construction chemicals Sika, has moved production of its most popular colours in the Parex Monorex GM render range from France to the UK to match the expectation and growth in demand from its customers and drive down lead times.

Sika Ltd has confronted supply chain challenges for some key Sika Parex product ranges and has made the step to produce the three most popular colours of Monorex GM – G00, G10 and G20 – in the UK. This will see the production of Monorex GM with the same excellent performance and results as users expect. Monorex GM is a one-coat, through coloured weather resistant decorative render for masonry and concrete substrates.

Darren Bunting, Business Unit Manager for Sika Everbuild said: “The construction sector has faced many challenges in the last two years as a result of Covid-19 and Brexit. Sika continually look to identify opportunities to improve customer service and satisfaction and our decision to produce our key product, Monorex, in the UK is a great example of that – enabling us to reduce lead times and supply chain risks for our customers.”

For distributors and applicators, Sika Parex’s product offering consists of a range of quality render system and solutions. With its expertise in mortar solutions for renovation and new builds, Sika participates in all phases of the construction life cycle.

Available from local Business Development Managers, the Sika Parex Housebuilder Pack outlines the “complete” package to customers and specifiers with industry sector experts available to provide unsurpassed levels of free technical advice, specifications and CAD details.

With sites in Welwyn Garden City, Wishaw and Preston, Parex is a brand within Sika, a leading manufacturer of construction chemicals, mortars, specialist adhesives and sealants and render systems for use in construction, refurbishment and civil engineering.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction Industry News