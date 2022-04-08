Tech startup, Jarvo, is readying itself to become the UK’s largest flexible workspace platform, opening up to users to allow them to list their private workspaces ahead of the official launch this spring.

Jarvo, a new truly flexible workspace platform, has its official launch marked within the next 3 months, and will offer a hassle-free alternative for the work-from-home market that uses private homes and unused spaces to fuel workers’ productivity and creativity.

With a distributed network of flexible and diverse design-led workspaces across the UK, spanning residential and public realms, such as unused galleries and theatres, Jarvo is set to disrupt the flexible working market with a focus on previously unused private and residential workspaces..

The trailblazer already has more than 4,000 people on the waiting list for launch to use the platform, with over 600 homeowners now signed up to list their space on the platform, with set targets of onboarding more than 20,000 workspaces in the next 12 months, including an expansion across Europe.

The platform will be the first of its kind to offer out private residential workspaces and will turn unused creative spaces, free from distractions and without lengthy commutes, into new places for its users to work. As Jarvo doesn’t rely on flexible office space usually found in large city centres, users in any region will always be able to find a unique space close to home.

As well as the benefits to the remote working community, the new platform will help users to generate extra income by listing their spare rooms as potential work-ready spaces, at a time when people are feeling the effects of rising inflation and utility costs.

Each space or private home put forward for the platform must be design-led, to encourage creative workers from around the UK to thrive. Before public listing, each new space will be carefully vetted by the Jarvo team to ensure it’s an aspirational working environment, which includes super-fast WiFi, power outlets, ergonomic chairs and plants, and each user will have the opportunity to leave a review of the space and host after use.

Workspaces can be booked on-demand, with daily bookings available, flexible terms and rates to suit every budget. People can book a workspace via online payment, in less than 60 seconds, with plans to incorporate crypto payments via Coinbase in the near future.

Founded at the height of the pandemic, in 2021, after CEO Daniel Hillman’s frustration at a lack of flexible workspaces outside of big city centres, Jarvo is evolving the future of remote work with a sustainable solution for the global workforce.

Daniel Hillman, Founder and CEO at Jarvo, commented: “Jarvo has been 8 months of hard work and dedication to get the platform off the ground and I’m looking forward to embarking on our ambitious growth journey. What started out as a solution to my own problem, as a consumer with no access to a flexible workspace close to my home, has since grown into an exciting opportunity to revolutionise the entire sector with a trusted, sustainable, and community-driven platform.

“One of our aims with Jarvo is to ensure everyone is free from those lengthy commutes with access to a workspace that’s just a 15-minute walk or cycle from their own homes. We are experiencing the biggest shift in the way we work since the industrial revolution, and our vision going forward is to create a way of working that is decentralised, diverse and truly sustainable.”

Marilie, an early Jarvo host who signed up and listed her home workspace said: “Deciding to put our spare workspace on Jarvo was a no-brainer, it meant others within the local community who were struggling to work from home had the opportunity to work somewhere and I earned extra income. Win-win!”

Jarvo is set to launch in the coming months and already has a waiting list of over 4,000 users. Everyone who signs up to Jarvo’s waiting list ahead of launch will receive token rewards, which will provide future financial utility benefits for the early members.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction Industry News