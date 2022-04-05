Torus commits to its largest New Build Scheme in Wigan  

As a leading provider of affordable homes across the North West, Torus Developments is about to start its latest scheme in Standish, Wigan, which will see 155 new homes built at Hallbrook Gardens – Torus’ biggest investment in Wigan to date.

With works starting on site with Seddon in the Spring, Hallbrook Gardens signifies a £30 million commitment from the Torus Group to keep building genuinely affordable, modern homes outside of its traditional heartlands of Liverpool, St Helens and Warrington.

With 100% of homes at Hallbrook Gardens being available by affordable means, including Affordable Rent, Rent to Buy and Shared Ownership, Torus are committed to ensuring people across the region can access high quality, modern homes that they can afford for years to come.

Discussing the scheme, Managing Director of Torus Developments, Chris Bowen said: “With the cost of living increasing and this disproportionately affecting those who earn less, we want to ensure our homes are accessible to anyone and support more people onto the housing ladder.

“Through building more affordable homes and increasing the mix of tenure across all our new development schemes, we are continuing to offer multiple ways people can get on the property ladder and Hallbrook Gardens is the latest scheme that evidences how we are opening the door for more people to have their own property. We are delighted to be working with Seddon on this scheme and to further increase access to genuinely affordable housing in Wigan.”

Divisional director at Seddon, Duncan Williams added: “Affordable homes are vital for people to feel a part of their community and with the demand for new houses in Wigan, Hallbrook Gardens will create 155 new homes.

“We are delighted to be working with Torus Developments under the new development framework providing new affordable homes and being able to make a difference in the community.”

Hallbrook Gardens is the latest new build development Torus Developments is on site with in Wigan and follows closely behind its Frog Lane development and Plank Lane development in nearby Leigh, which is due for completion this December. Also complementing Torus Developments increasing footprint across the North West, Hallbrook Gardens joins over 20 schemes currently onsite outside of the Liverpool City Region and St Helens, accounting for over 1,500 homes being built in communities across the North West.