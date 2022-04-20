Transforming Teesside’s housing choice

A North East construction and regeneration specialist is starting work on a supported housing village in Redcar.

Vistry Partnerships North East has secured planning consent and agreed contracts for the 75 homes, which will be constructed for Beyond Housing, within the development at Kirkleatham Green.

The homes have been specially designed for customers with a wide range of support needs, including adults over 55, residents with accessibility requirements and others with learning disabilities. They will include 31 two bedroomed and 14 one bedroomed apartments, six wheelchair accessible two bedroomed bungalows, 12 single bedroomed quarter houses and 12 two bedroomed flats.

The aim is to enable people to live independently for longer, by providing appropriate housing, communal facilities and outdoor spaces – with flexible levels of support and care assistance where required.

The homes have been designed to be extremely energy efficient, reducing carbon emissions – when compared to a traditional residential unit with a combi gas boiler – by 50%. This has been achieved by the inclusion of Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery, which reclaims heat from extracted air to pre-heat the incoming fresh air, minimum heat loss insulation and Air Source Heat Pump hot water cylinders.

The project will bring Vistry Partnerships North East’s recent investment in Teesside to £198 million. Current projects include mixed tenure developments at Bracken Grange, in Middlesbrough – 350 homes – and Kirkleatham Green, Redcar – 375 homes – next to which, the supported housing village will be constructed, and a detailed planning application has been lodged for 385 homes at Summerville Farm, Stockton.

Andrew Rennie, Development Director at Vistry Partnerships North East, said: “Our Kirkleatham Green development offers a unique and innovative solution to the housing challenge on Teesside, delivering housing options for all.

“Whether people are looking to buy outright, to rent privately or to access supported housing options – such as affordable rent or shared ownership through a registered provider – there have been homes available at Kirkleatham Green. Now, following this planning consent, an additional housing offer is to be added to what is already an inclusive project, furthering our goal to create homes that meet almost every kind of need in the wide and diverse community.”

“We share Homes England’s ambition to deliver high quality, large scale housing at pace – whilst also providing jobs and training opportunities which boost local economies. We want to create communities in which people choose to live and work and homes in which they can take pride.”

Clare Harrigan, Director of Development at Beyond Housing, said “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Vistry on this high-profile scheme which will deliver vital affordable homes with support in Redcar.

“At Beyond Housing, we are committed to delivering high quality homes which meet a range of housing choices for our customers and contribute to the prosperity and regeneration of the local communities.”

Vistry Partnerships North East is active on 12 construction sites around the region with a gross development value of just under £350 million and has a further four proposed projects currently in the planning process.