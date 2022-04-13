TSL Contractors Launches new Utilities Division

TSL Contractors is proud to announce the latest addition of their offerings – a Utilities Division – enabling them to provide a full range of Water Industry Registration Scheme (WIRS) services to both Commercial and Domestic Clients.

Having recently become WIRS accredited , TSL is now in a position to help individual end users, builders, public sector clients and national contractors with their utility connection requirements.

TSL has been providing a variety of construction related services to private sector clients through to national contractors and public sector bodies for over 40 years. We have continually developed our service offering based on market demand and the ever changing industry landscape.

From our main offices in Oban and Mull, TSL Utilities will carry out contracts throughout Scotland, including the Islands. The overall ethos that we carry through all divisions of the business mean that we are committed to:

● Providing a professional service from beginning to end

● Ensuring we have efficient and reliable teams dealing with all aspects of the project

● Ensuring minimum disruption is caused throughout the process

● Ensuring we are providing our clients with competitive pricing without compromising on quality

The TSL Utilities division will be led by Jim McCormack, who has worked in the water industry for over 30 years. His extensive knowledge and experience will enable us to fully understand and deliver on the needs of our clients.

Our staff are trained to the highest standards, and we use the latest techniques and equipment to ensure every job is completed in a professional manner and complies with the latest health and safety legislation.

We strive to ensure every contract is completed to a high standard, and using the latest technology we can ensure all works are completed on time.

TSL Utilities service offerings include:

● A full design and build service

● Installation of water infrastructure for both domestic and commercial clients

● Water mains diversions

● Water pressure testing & sampling

● Connections and tie-ins to existing Scottish Water mains

If you would like to find out more about how TSL can help with your current or future projects, please contact us by emailing: utilities@tslcontractors.co.uk.

Website: https://www.tslcontractors.co.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tsl.ltd

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tsl-contractors-limited

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TSL_Ltd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tslcontractors