Dunore Utility Connections, a UK-wide utility and connectivity startup, has achieved rapid growth in the nine-months since launch thanks to the disruptive thinking of its founders. In July 2021, two industry veterans, Tim Carroll and Jon Newsham joined forces to challenge the traditional working practices and standards that have “long plagued the utility industry”.

In a short space of time, Northampton-based Dunore Utility Connections has developed a reputation as a trusted partner for construction and development companies who are faced with the challenge of navigating the complex maze of utilities.

Together, Carroll and Newsham are renowned for their unrivalled knowledge, expertise and transparent working practices and have been helping businesses solve utility changes for more than 40 years combined. The demand for Carroll and Newsham’s expertise is evident in both their strong project pipeline and the month-on-month growth of incoming enquiries.

Since its launch just nine months ago, the utility duo has appointed five new team members to meet the continuing client demand and to elevate its service. As a direct response to significant success in the North of England, Carroll and Newsham have appointed a new recruit, Liam Percy, as Project Manager who will lead operations in the region.

Percy brings a wealth of industry experience, having managed utility projects across a range of sectors, including construction and food and beverage. With over 12 years working in the utilities industry, Percy has specialised in stakeholder management, supply chain management and application management, and is driven by finding solutions to complex projects for his clients. Percy has joined the team at Dunore Utility Connections from CNG Energy.

Newsham, Director of Dunore Utility Connections, said: “Core to the sustainable growth of the consultancy has been challenging the complex rulebook that has long plagued the utility industry. We believe construction and development companies deserve a better quality of customer service than has been traditionally offered. It is no secret that utilities are inherently complex and in such a fragmented and disjointed industry, a single point of contact saves time, stress and unforeseen costs. Dunore Utility Connections exist to solve complex problems and that will always remain our guiding light.”

Carroll, Director of Dunore Utility Connections, said: “We are proud to not just be surviving, but thriving in what has been a rapidly evolving and rocky time for the power and utilities sector. Construction and development projects are notoriously stressful due to the many moving parts and it is easy to let utility connections fall to the bottom of the list. We are here to make an arduous process simple for our clients and our agility, trusted supply chain and understanding of the market makes this achievable.

“We are immensely proud of our ever-growing team who bring a wealth of multi-faceted expertise to the consultancy. We have expanded into a bigger office for the second time since launch to facilitate our future growth – in this new, hybrid working world, it is important we have a central hub for our team.”

