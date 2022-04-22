Vp plc launches its Short Term Roadmap to Net Zero

Specialist equipment rental group Vp plc formalises its environmental ethos.

To help mark Earth Day on April 22nd, global specialist equipment rental group Vp plc has officially launched its Short Term Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050.

The roadmap was actually initiated in 2021 and has already marked a number of milestones, including reviewing and modifying data capture procedures for greenhouse gas emissions, waste and water, committing and developing Science-based Targets for all scopes, and implementing actions from a water audit.

Vp plc has also already collated group-wide environmental initiatives and promoted its sustainability report to stakeholders, switched to 100% REGO*-backed renewable electricity that has reduced Scope 2 emissions by 70%, and is conducting a comprehensive Scope 3 inventory.

Between 2022 and 2023, Vp plc has pledged to optimise its fleet management by introducing PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) and EVs (electric vehicles) into the fleet where it is appropriate to do so.

A behavioural change programme will see green driver training (most divisions have already achieved FORS Gold), travel reduced, the introduction of environmental and waste champions, and environmental toolbox talks. Last year, diversion from landfill stood at 94%, compared to 93% in 2020 and 80% in 2019.

ISO 50001 will be achieved by September (2022) at all the group’s UK sites and divisions, although three of the group’s divisions – Brandon Hire Station, MEP Hire and ESS – have already achieved this accreditation.

Diesel alternatives will be sourced by exploring the EV market for larger EV fleet options and HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) fuel is available to customers at all branches.

To build on its work in 2021, Vp in 2022 is looking to partner with a range of wildlife and rivers trusts around the country with exemplary nature conservation and restoration projects – some reintroducing white tailed eagles, lake sturgeon and bison, others tackling sand dune restoration and community rewilding. They are also pursuing an exciting close partnership with the Wildlife Trusts – the national umbrella organisation.

“At home”, it is looking at biodiversity offsets such as the planting of trees and shrubs, installing bird boxes and feeders, and replacing lawns with wildflower meadows.

Then between 2023 and 2025, it will support trials and encourage the adoption of hydrogen combustion engines and actively engage its supply chain in their own Net Zero agenda.

The group’s sustainability programme manager Fred Pilkington, who has a MSc in Conservation Science, said: “Our roadmap strikes a balance between ambition and realism but what makes it distinguished is we have commitment from the very top of the organisation. Added to that has been the encouragement and motivation we have received from colleagues and suppliers who are putting some real time and effort behind it. We are now grabbing the bull by the horns and shouting about it.”

To view a video about Vp plc’s Short Term Roadmap to Net Zero, please go to video link is https://youtu.be/4S-benpf-jo.