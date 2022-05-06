6 Key Health and Safety Considerations on Construction Sites 

Construction sites are inherently dangerous environments for employees, site visitors, and the general public.

They involve risky operations, the use of heavy tools and equipment, and the presence of hazardous materials/chemicals that might cause injuries or illnesses.

Additionally, dust, vibrations, waste, and sound created by on-site activities may be a nuisance to the surrounding community or even affect the ecosystem. Therefore, everyone around a construction site, including workers, visitors, and site owners, must take all the necessary safety and health precautions.

Here are some of the standard safety and health precautions to observe at construction sites;

Avoiding Accidents When Driving Trucks On and Off the Construction Site

When driving a truck through a construction site, you must be extremely careful and observe safety measures to avoid causing an accident or crashing into objects. One of the safety measures you should take is eliminating all possible distractions.

For example, turn off the radio and keep your phone away. Also, keep an eye out for objects and observe the speed limit at the construction site.

Although you may be careful driving your truck through or around the construction site, you may not control the actions of others. That means it is not unlikely to get in an accident that can leave you with severe injuries.

If you are injured in a truck accident on a construction site, hiring experienced truck accident lawyers, such as Abels & Annes, can help you recover the rightful compensation.

Be Cautious When Working With Electricity and Electrical Equipment

Most construction sites need electrical installation. For example, lifting equipment requires the use of electricity and weights.

When dealing with any electrical equipment, it is crucial to be extra careful and ensure that the unit is in good working condition. You should also ensure that you adhere to the equipment’s safety instructions.

If the machine has no instructions, be sure to seek assistance and precise guidelines from the site manager or colleague who previously used the device.

Provide Personnel Protective Equipment

All construction site owners should provide suitable safety clothes and equipment for their employees. As a worker, you must always wear the appropriate attire and equipment at all times within the construction site.

These include helmets and well-fitting safety glasses when using tools or operating equipment. You should use earplugs or muffs when working in noisy conditions and wear protective gloves when handling poisonous chemicals.

Provide First Aid Kit

While it may be impractical for employees to have their first aid box wherever they go, site owners must provide first aid supplies for workers to use in case of accidents.

Having first aid kits on site allows workers who suffer minor burns, wounds, or falls to get treatment and resume duties. However, even when you have no visible injuries, it is always good to seek medical attention if you get involved in an accident on a construction site.

Mark Traffic and Evacuation Routes

Construction sites are characterized by the movement of various types of equipment, employees, supervisors, visitors, supply trucks, and lorries. Therefore, it is important to mark traffic and evacuation routes in a manner that ensures everyone’s safety.

For example, all traffic and emergency routes should have proper and visible signs. If possible, equipment movement should have a separate way from people. In addition, there should be signs to indicate any obstacle that might restrict access or exit.

Ensure Scaffolds Safety

Scaffolds are temporary constructions that enable access to the building’s exterior perimeter, typically obscured by its height. In most cases, scaffolds are made of wood or metal such as steel or aluminum.

Regardless of the materials used, construction site owners must ensure that the scaffolds they use are constructed under the guidance of a qualified individual. More importantly, they must be examined properly before erection to ensure they are free of faults that might jeopardize the framework’s stability.