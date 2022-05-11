AO BUSINESS APPOINTS NEW HOUSEBUILDER LEAD

AO Business has announced a new lead for its housebuilder team. Roger Giles, previously Business Development Manager, has been promoted to the leading position of UK Sales Manager, as the B2B division of online electricals retailer AO continues to transform the way appliances are purchased for new housing developments.

Prior to joining AO Business, Roger Giles has worked in the contract kitchen market for over 25 years, supplying premium products to both national and regional housebuilders. Most recently, he worked as a Contract Sales Manager at Omega PLC before joining AO Business in March last year. Wayne Paskin, Business Development Manager on the housebuilders team, has also been promoted to a senior position.

Being part of a large retail group with its own logistics network has meant that AO Business can provide a solution to the everyday challenges facing housebuilders and offer a fantastic next day delivery and installation proposition.

Talking about his new position, Roger said: “I’m excited by the opportunity to grow the housebuilder business at AO and move forward with some of the positive changes we’ve been making in the industry. Throughout my time with AO Business so far, I’ve seen housebuilders really waking up to the benefits of our proposition and I look forward to stepping up to this new role.”

With renowned customer service and over 20 years’ experience of selling electricals to the public, AO Business offer a unique proposition for time-pressed housebuilders.

Building Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction & Property News