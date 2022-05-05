BCI Industrial Services relocates to Moorfield’s Aberdeen Energy Park

BCI Industrial Services, the quality and inspection services specialist, has relocated to the Energy Development Centre (EDC) on Moorfield Group’s Aberdeen Energy Park in Bridge of Don, in line with the company’s ambitious growth plans.

BCI has agreed a five-year lease for Unit 8 of the EDC, comprising 1,500 sq ft of high-quality, flexible office space. The new office will serve as BCI’s headquarters and initially accommodate five staff, with BCI looking to recruit additional staff later in the year.

BCI offers quality and inspection services, including non-destructive testing (NDT), vendor inspection, expediting and quality auditing. BCI’s team of experienced coordinators is supported by a database of over 3,000 independent inspectors & expeditors, enabling BCI to deploy manpower both locally and internationally to support a worldwide network of clients with all their project quality requirements.

Stuart Beveridge at BCI

Stuart Beveridge, Director of BCI, said:

“Location and quality of space were the determining factors for our move to the Energy Park. We needed more space within a prestigious location, and the Energy Development Centre ticked all the boxes. It provides a great base for our staff and will help facilitate our future ambitious growth plans.”

Hugh Canham, Head of Asset Management at Moorfield Group added:

“BCI aligns well with the current occupiers in the Energy Development Centre, which is generating strong interest and has now achieved 80% occupancy, with only two available units remaining.

“Occupiers are focusing on securing the highest quality workspace as they welcome staff back to the office. The Energy and Innovation Parks offer a great solution that provides BCI, and all occupiers, with an efficient and flexible office within a high-spec environment in a prime location.”

Commenting on the market, Daniel Stalker from Ryden said:

“Positive sentiment is now returning to the north east property market, with occupiers seeking high-quality flexible space in strategic locations like Bridge of Don. The EDC provides the ideal blend of hybrid office and industrial premises which is suitable for a range of occupiers.”

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks comprise 200,000 sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees. The Parks offer a varied mix of office solutions, including leased offices, serviced offices and coworking space, catering to the needs of occupiers of all sizes. The Parks are conveniently located approximately three miles north of Aberdeen city centre and close to the Third Don Crossing.

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, which is managed by Avison Young.

