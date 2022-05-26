Westcountry homebuilder Cavanna Homes has been presented with top industry accolades at the Devon Building Excellence Awards 2022 for its Kings Orchard development in Stoke Gabriel, near Totnes.

The 53-home Kings Orchard scheme was shortlisted for Best Large Development by Devon Building Control and picked up the gold award on the night. Cavanna Homes was also recognised for having the Best Partnership with a Local Authority for its liaison with South Hams District Council on the same project at the Awards.

“This is the ultimate endorsement which has been earned by everyone who worked on the site from beginning to end. The location, how the development process was run, and the quality of the homes we delivered have contributed to this award,” said Mark Wyatt, Build Manager for the Stoke Gabriel scheme.

Categories were assessed on compliance, quality, accessibility, energy conservation and sustainability of their projects, and recognised for the outstanding contributions of their teams who achieved the highest standards of construction.

“We are incredibly proud to have received the gold award for our homes at Kings Orchard, and to have been nominated and awarded for the partnership formed with South Hams District Council. This is a very well deserved recognition of our hard work, attention to detail and collaboration with communities,” added Cavanna Homes’ Managing Director, Keith Miller.

Winners of the Devon Building Excellence Awards will now be put forward for the regional LABC Building Excellence Awards with the potential to go through to the LABC Grand Finals which will take place next year.

Cavanna Homes has a been building beautiful new homes across the Westcountry for almost 100 years and is currently bringing forward new communities in Hemyock, near Cullompton, Exeter, Newton Abbot, Tavistock and Bude.

