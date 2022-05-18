CITB Chief Executive Tim Balcon joins Skills for a Sustainable Skyline Taskforce

CITB Chief Executive Tim Balcon is one of 15 construction industry leaders on a new Skills for a Sustainable Skyline Taskforce.

The aim of the taskforce, which will meet for the first time in May, is to look at addressing skills gaps around the construction, retrofit and maintenance of low carbon commercial buildings in Central London boroughs.

Commenting on his new role Tim said: “CITB is in the business of skills and training which is why I am pleased to be part of the Skills for a Sustainable Skyline Taskforce’s Strategy Steering Board.



“Decarbonisation is a major challenge – and opportunity – for the construction industry. A green-skilled workforce will be vital as the UK strives to achieve the government’s net zero targets.



“CITB has conducted extensive work on skills and sustainability, most recently in our Net Zero and Construction: Perspectives and Pathways report.



“The report examined the skills and training needed to deliver retrofit work. It shows how training and recruitment must move with the times. This means new methods of working and the need to diversify the workforce. Construction must encourage and welcome under-represented groups, like women and people from ethnic minorities, into industry.



“CITB is working with stakeholders to promote construction careers in a variety of ways, our Go Construct website is a good example. We want to see new, diverse recruits raring to use their green skills, for the good of everyone, from day one of their careers.



“For this to happen governments, employers, the training sector and businesses must collaborate effectively on green skills. I’m looking forward to making progress on the challenges ahead with the Skills for a Sustainable Skyline Taskforce’s Strategy Steering Board.”