CUBE HOMES WINS TOP PROPERTY AWARD

Cube Homes’ Holcombe View in Whitefield was named as Boutique Housing Development of the Year at Insider’s North West Residential Property Awards at Manchester Central.

The development, of 14 large family homes, beat competition from across the region to win the prestigious title at the event which was compered by television’s Matt Baker and attended by 860 people from the built environment industry in region

Judges said that Holcombe View provided ‘a great fit with its surroundings’ and that the ‘characterful development is something a little different.”

Nestled within semi-rural surroundings, the four and five bedroom properties feature large windows and vaulted ceilings and were positioned to take advantage of the breath-taking views of Holcombe Hill.

Christopher Heath, Managing Director of Manchester-based Cube Homes, said: “It’s a real honour to win this award especially as the competition was really tough – all of the finalists in this category were amazing.

“We are so proud of Holcombe View, it was one of our fastest selling developments – we sold 10 of the properties within the first 10 days of release! Many people still think of new build developments as rows of cookie cutter houses but we always try to offer genuinely different homes which have the proportions and individuality of traditional properties but with the added benefit of energy efficient heating and the latest contemporary kitchens and bathrooms.

“We are passionate about the locations we chose to build in and always try to choose inspiring places, with lots of access to green space and fantastic local amenities.”

Cube Homes is the private sector arm of the Great Places Housing Group, which provides affordable social housing across the region. With its profit-for-purpose ethos, all profits generated by Cube Homes is reinvested to help projects across Great Places’ communities.