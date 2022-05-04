Devon Norse and NPS South West to form new joint venture with Devon County Council

Devon County Council and Norse Group are to launch a new joint venture.

South West Norse will bring together Devon Norse’s facilities management, cleaning and catering operations with NPS South West’s multidisciplinary property consultancy services.

The existing joint ventures between the Norse Group and Devon County Council have separately secured a number of exciting contracts, which will continue under the new combined joint venture

Working together from 1 May 2022 will allow expertise across both joint ventures to be combined and services to be extended, said Matt Wilby, newly appointed Operations Director for South West Norse.

“South West Norse will not only provide greater efficiencies but will also allow us to work closer together as a team and develop new commercial opportunities,” he said.

The Norse Group works with clients across a range of sectors and is known for its innovative joint venture partnerships with other local authorities.

Its new partnership with Devon County Council will run to at least 2027 and will play a vital role in helping the county council to meet its future strategic priorities, including its pandemic recovery plans.

Councillor John Hart, Devon County Council’s Leader and Cabinet Member responsible for property, said:

“Devon County Council is pleased to announce the creation of South West Norse based on the strong foundations of the successful partnership it has built with Norse over the last 15 years. The combined joint venture offers the opportunity to innovate and change the way services are delivered, to be more efficient by integrating Property and FM services and support and work closely with the Council.”