Elevate appoints a trio of contractors to deliver £32m+ builds across the Midlands

Construction deals worth more than £32m have been signed in the Midlands after a trio of contractors were selected on behalf of Elevate Property Group.

The Midlands’ leading independent developer, led by property entrepreneur Steve Dodd, has selected Kings Heath-based Kavanagh Construction to start work on the transformation of Imperial House in Solihull next month.

It marks the start of construction on the final phase of Princes Gate project, with the development of ‘Imperial House’ comprising 60 luxury apartments on the site of a former multi-storey car park in the town.

Also due to start in June is a multi-million pound scheme for a mixed-use retail and residential development on the riverside Muller Yard location in Nottingham, an extension to the Trent Bridge Quays scheme.

Construction of 44 apartments and 14 town houses, along with 5,000 sq ft of commercial space, will be delivered by Leicester-based Bode Contracting.

The final appointment will see Telford-based Bespoke Construction Services Ltd take on a landmark project to bring an historic site in Birmingham’s Gun Quarter back to life.

Gunsmith House, in Price Street, will be restored as part of the overall development that will deliver 85 new homes to the area.

Steve Dodd, of Elevate Property Group, said all three contractor appointments reflected the company’s commitment to working with regional partners on developments which revitalise communities. The build cost for the three projects is in excess of £32 million.

James Costello, Elevate’s Development Director added “We’re proud to be leading the way in the redevelopment of several sites across the Midlands, including investing in high-profile locations in Birmingham, supporting the UK’s heartland to recover post-pandemic.

“We want to partner with contractors who share our values and our vision for delivering exceptional projects of outstanding quality. The appointment of Kavanagh Construction, Bespoke Construction Services and Bode Contracting reflects this commitment and will give confidence to investors, buyers and ultimately the communities where our developments come to life.”

Aiden O’Gara, of Kavanagh Construction, said: “We’re currently working with Elevate on its prestigious Heaton House development in Birmingham, so we are delighted to be continuing this working partnership with a new contract to develop Imperial House at Princes Gate.”

Bode Contracting, which is currently delivering Elevate’ Priory House development, will develop the Muller Yard phase of the Nottingham Trent Bridge scheme, due for completion Q3/Q4 2023. Dan Bodell said: “We have a great working relationship with Elevate and are looking forward to this continuing with the delivery of the upcoming Muller Yard scheme”.

Arran Summerfield, of Bespoke Construction, said: “It’s fantastic to be involved in delivering this landmark project for Elevate in the heart of Birmingham’s gun-making industry”. The project is expected to be completed in late 2023.”

Funding for all these developments has been provided by Paragon and Pluto Development Finance.

