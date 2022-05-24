ESS ambition is to shape the future of industry by becoming the training partner of choice

Building on our 10-year leadership position as one of the UK wide training providers, we go beyond just delivering basic training, we maximise clients training opportunities with ‘best-in-class’, product packages and tailor-made service models as a requirement.

ESS recognises that building the leadership and expertise of tomorrows workforce, will foster a culture that develops, supports, and motivates people.

Market trends require more than one training option to develop a skilled workforce.

Apprenticeship’s, NVQ’s, CITB Courses, eLearning, Classroom, and nationwide On-Site training are all part of ESS extended customer reach. We view change in the marketplace as an opportunity to grow local and regional SMEs workforce alongside, larger companies, Major plc’s, and County Councils.

Through our UK alliances, our teams continue to do an outstanding job delivering a full range of training courses throughout the year.

ESS have the ability to develop and produce innovative training packages, services and solutions that satisfy emerging customer training requirements. There are millions of pounds in funding and grants available for apprenticeships, adult education, training and NVQ’s in construction sector, but employers, especially SMEs are not taking advantage of it.

We have an outstanding portfolio of training courses aligned with market trends available to you and your teams.

View upcoming public courses by month and year https://essentialsiteskills.co.uk/training-calendar You can book all courses online by following the links.

Alternatively, contact: 0115 8970529 to talk with one of our expert trained advisors direct, they can assist you findinganalternative location or date and even arrange for bespoke packages more suited to your requirements.

Our ambition is to shape the future of industry by becoming the training partner of choice nationally. We look forward to working with you!

Building Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction & Property News