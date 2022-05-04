FORMER OPERATIVE PROMOTED TO HEAD OF OPERATIONS FOR NOVUS’ SOUTHERN REGION

Leading national contractor, Novus Property Solutions, has promoted long-serving former senior operations manager Ray Fielder to Head of Operations for its Southern region – making him responsible for the company’s largest geographic area, stretching from Cornwall to Norfolk.

Ray Fielder embodies Novus’ ethos of recognising and rewarding talented people at every level: he began working with Novus as a joiner 16 years ago, and having excelled at a number of site and contract roles, he progressed through the ranks to join the company’s senior team. Most recently, he achieved great success when managing Novus’ Southampton operation, priming him for this latest step up.

Speaking of Ray’s promotion, Executive Director Lee Hartley said “We have always had a strong ‘grow our own talent’ ethos at Novus, and seeing Ray progress through the company is absolute proof of this. From the moment our colleagues join us, we continually strive to develop and maximise their personal and professional potential to allow them to progress. One of our key values as a business is to nurture, and this applies to both our people and our relationships with clients and suppliers. Year after year, Ray has excelled in each of his roles and it gives me incredible satisfaction to see him reach this highpoint in his career. I have every confidence that Ray will continue to excel and drive our growth throughout the region.”

In line with the wider business, Ray’s immediate focus is on rolling out the company’s recently-launched Sustain service to new and existing clients from across the south of England, as well as expanding the reach of the Assure service in recognition of the need for improved passive fire protection across public sector buildings and housing associations.

Ray will also oversee the full roll-out of Novus’ innovative Oneserve system, a cloud-based application which offers Novus’ clients and their residents or customers full transparency on any given project, providing real-time updates and acting as an information hub for both contractor and client.

Commenting on his appointment and ambition for the region, Ray said: “This is an exciting time for Novus, with new services and technological leaps forward, and I’m proud to be stepping up to a more senior role in this crucial period. Having worked with Novus on both site and office-based positions for 16 years, I feel I know the company very well and it is impressive to see the business taking such ambitious strides whilst managing to retain its family feel – that’s what makes Novus special. I’m looking forward to supporting the new services as they take root in the Southern region and building valuable partnerships with our new and existing customers.”

The Southern region will also continue to support Novus’ social value initiatives, which have so far included a mobile foodbank created in partnership with Guinness Homes and designed to serve hard-to-reach rural communities in the South West, which was spearheaded by senior operations manager Mark Noad with Ray’s full support. Ray has also encouraged customer liaison officers (CLOs) across the region to come up with creative ways to keep in touch with residents and build good relations – such as a recent Easter egg donation which saw six CLOs drop off chocolate eggs for local charities.