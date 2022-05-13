Homes take shape at Salford’s new Neighbourhood development

New homes are starting to take shape at the ambitious Neighbourhood development being built on brownfield land in Salford that has stood empty for more than a decade.



Housing association Salix Homes and partner developer Step Places are building 157 new homes on two parcels of vacant land off Kara Street and Liverpool Street in Seedley South.

The eco-friendly development, comprising social housing, homes for affordable rent and properties for shared ownership and outright sale, is on track for completion in summer 2023.

Terry McBride, development manager at Salix Homes, said: “Neighbourhood will bring a new era of housing to Salford and complement the wider regeneration taking place in the area, so it’s great to see these new homes starting to take shape.

“This brownfield land has stood empty for over a decade and we’re very proud to see our long-awaited vision to breathe new life into the area and deliver much needed housing, start to become reality.

“With housing in such short supply, we’re confident that Neighbourhood will deliver more of the right types of homes that people need in Salford, including social and affordable housing, creating a vibrant, sustainable and aspirational community of modern, high-quality and energy efficient homes.”

The community-focussed development is a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and one and two-bedroom apartments, and Salix Homes is working with Salford-based contractor Watson Homes to deliver its part of the scheme.



The housing association has secured funding from Homes England to help finance the multi-million-pound project.

Poet Tony Walsh at the launch of the development last year.



Manchester poet Tony Walsh marked the start of work at Neighbourhood last year, when he penned a new poem – Salford Keys – to honour the spirit of Salford and commemorate a new era of housing and regeneration in the city.

The honorary Salfordian, also known as Longfella, has a close affinity to the area, having previously worked in the Seedley and Langworthy communities as a regeneration manager.

Speaking at the development launch last year, he said: “I have an association with Salford going back 40-years and know every back alley of this area in particular. Having worked on the regeneration project 15 years ago, it’s great to see what was planned back then finally come to fruition and the new Neighbourhood development will be central to the regeneration of the area.”

The innovative design of Neighbourhood is a modern take on the traditional terrace house, complete with raised terrace gardens for some of the properties. There will be a public green space at the heart of the development, 86 trees planted, and all houses will have cycle storage and electric car charging points.

Harinder Dhaliwal, managing director of Step Places, added: “It’s a great scheme of mixed tenures and innovative house types with sustainability high on the agenda. In the current climate of rising energy prices, the air source heat pumps and highly insulated homes will be a real benefit for occupiers”



In total, 91 of the properties at Neighbourhood will be shared ownership, affordable rent or social housing, while 66 will be available for market sale, with Help to Buy support available.

Salford Council is purchasing 25 of the homes for social rent, while a further five properties will go to Inspiring Housing Community Land Trust for a community-led housing model, which aims to support affordable homes for local people.

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett said: “It is fantastic to see this vacant site being brought back to life and it is very positive news this new development is eco-friendly. I look forward to joining the celebrations when the site is finished next year and people can move in.

“These homes are provided against a backdrop of a national housing crisis with people on our housing lists that are desperate for affordable homes. We need to continue to work together to provide many more affordable homes in the city that local people can live in.”



The 32 affordable rent homes will be allocated via Salford Home Search, while the remaining properties will be available via Salix Homes’ affordable home ownership brand – Willo Homes.

The first phase of 47 homes at Neighbourhood, have already been reserved, with a further 20 homes released this month. Properties available as part of the Shared Ownership scheme are due to be released this summer, and people are urged to register their interest with Willo Homes now.

For more information about homes available, email neighbourhood@salixhomes.co.uk or visit Neighbourhood Salford.

