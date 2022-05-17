Housing regeneration partnership builds workforce

A housing regeneration partnership which has delivered over 1,150 homes to Sheffield is increasing its workforce, with the appointment of a Development Manager.

With ambitious plans to build 2,300 properties on a total of 23 sites by the end of 2027, Sheffield Housing Company (SHC) – Sheffield City Council’s joint venture development company with private developer Keepmoat Homes and Great Places Housing – is seeing construction activity increase across the city.

Howard Young (49) and from Greenhill, joins SHC and will be responsible for managing the delivery of over 550 houses on existing live sites, as well as planning for the next phase of six sites and more than 350 homes to be brought forward over the next five years.

He brings a wealth of experience to the role having worked in architecture and both public and private sector housing, including the transformation of the renowned Kelham Island.

He said: “Born and bred in Sheffield, I have an affinity and passion for the area, so when the opportunity arose to apply to work for SHC, I was very interested. Over the last few years, SHC and its partners have been responsible for delivering new, high quality, affordable housing that has enabled many to step onto the property ladder in their home city and encouraged others to move to the area

“I am really looking forward to this role and the challenges ahead, most of which I feel will be influenced by the current economic climate, pressures on supply chain, employment and household incomes. I am confident that SHC’s proven track record and expertise will continue to find innovative and creative ways to address housing need in Sheffield.”

In his spare time, Howard enjoys time with his family, dog walking, cycling and local football.

Steve Birch, Project Director with SHC added: “We are delighted to welcome Howard to the SHC team, we are confident that his experience, knowledge and familiarity of Sheffield will play a pivotal part in helping to drive our projects forward.”

Established in 2011, the regeneration partnership has created over 800 jobs, 75 apprenticeships and spent more than £80m with construction businesses in the South Yorkshire region.