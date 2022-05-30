Insulation specialist Actis poised to launch CPD on revised Part L regulations

Revisions to Part L of the building regulations, which come into force in June, are the subject of a new CPD devised by insulation specialist Actis which is due to be launched to the industry in a few weeks’ time.

Tomorrow’s Insulation Solutions for Future Homes Standards is currently awaiting certification by the Construction CPD Certification Service and will become the fourth in Actis’ series of popular professional CPD certified training programmes.

Other sessions are the RIBA-approved CPD on addressing the performance gap with reflective insulation, a CPD module on building regulation compliance and a mini training course specially designed for use at LABC roadshows on the new SAP 10.

The new CPD, aimed at architects, specifiers, builders and building control officers, looks at how the changes will impact the industry and how to ensure professionals meet the targets laid down in the revised building regulations.

With new build homes obliged to see carbon emissions reduced by 31% over the current levels after June 15, the Actis CPD will explain the importance of focusing on ‘fabric first’ to help achieve this goal.

There will be a one-year grace period for projects currently going through the planning process.

Actis UK and Ireland technical director Thomas Wiedmer explained: “In order to achieve this 31 per cent uplift over current regulations we have to focus on ensuring the fabric of the building is the main driver of energy efficiency. This will need to be combined with more use of efficient building technologies.

“Energy efficiency standards should always be based on reducing the need for energy first and in particular limiting the heat loss through thermal elements – that is through achieving excellent U-values, reducing thermal bridging and improving air tightness – the fabric first principle.”

The CPD will look in detail at ways to improve U-values, reduce thermal bridging, address the performance gap and improve air tightness while ensuring there are no issues with overheating.

Thomas added: “Ensuring insulation is continuous, with no gaps, plays a vital role in reducing thermal bridging – and this is one area in which the Actis Hybrid range excels, with its flexible nature and ease of cutting and moulding into corners, gaps and awkward junctions.”

The CPD will also look at SAP 10, the latest update to the Standard Assessment Procedure, which is incorporated within the revised Part L regulations, and which is designed to ensure correct thermal modelling junctions are used.

The Part L changes are a stepping stone towards the far more stringent energy efficiency requirements for new homes to be laid down under the forthcoming Future Homes Standard, which should be in place by 2025.

That in turn will play a key role in enabling the UK to meet its 2050 net zero target.

