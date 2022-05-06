IRWIN MITCHELL ADVISES PROPERTY DEVELOPER JAYNIC ON LAND PROMOTION DEAL ON 279-ACRE SITE AT BARTON MILLS, SUFFOLK

The property division of national law firm Irwin Mitchell has advised land promoter and developer Jaynic on its a land promotion agreement on 279-acres adjacent to the A11 at Barton Mills, Suffolk, with the land offering significant potential for future commercial development.

Located on the ‘Cambridge-Norwich A11 Tech Corridor’, this significant employment opportunity would provide a safe new entrance to Barton Mills via a new roundabout on the A11, and the opportunity to close the staggered A11-Newmarket Road crossroads at Herringswell Road and the A11 access from Newmarket Road at Tuddenham Road, both of which have poor highway safety records. Pedestrian/cycleway connectivity would be improved, and sustainable links created via new and existing routes.

Andrew Anderson, Director at Jaynic responsible for the proposal, said: “We hope to achieve a local plan allocation in due course for a significant new business park along this strategic corridor, together with key highway safety improvements, both of which will provide local and district-wide benefits.

“The site has not been allocated in the draft local plan but was identified in a recent evidence-based document as a potential opportunity to grow the district’s existing commercial sites,” added Anderson.

Jaynic said it looks forward to working with all stakeholders including West Suffolk Council, the local community and businesses to promote the very real economic development and highway benefits that would come from such a development.

The scheme would also deliver improvements to the ecological constraint zones within the site, meeting Biological Net Gain requirements and providing wider ecological benefits, with potential to help bring forward other developments in the area with significant ecological constraints.

The Irwin Mitchell team was led by property partner Martyn Holland, assisted by senior associate Sarah Swann. Martyn Holland said, “This is a great development opportunity for our client for whom we have been advising for many years on numerous development and promotion deals. We believe this new project will provide significant economic benefits to the local area as well as improved traffic safety and we are excited to have been involved.”

Jaynic is an established property company focusing on land promotion and business space development in the south and east of England. At Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds, it has developed 1.3m sq ft of warehouse and business space to date and has another 283,000 sq ft under construction. Jaynic is also appointed by Mid-Suffolk Council on its Gateway 14 site at Stowmarket to manage the development of up to 2.36m sq ft of business, logistics and innovation development.

The company has a strong track record in the promotion of land through the planning process and, thereafter, the delivery of high quality, sustainable and efficient development.