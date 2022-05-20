Johnson Controls calls for stronger fire safety compliance across high rise residential development during Home Fire Sprinkler Week

Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is calling for organisations to take urgent action for safety compliance across high rise residential development during Home Fire Sprinkler Week. Now more than ever, the need for fire suppression and general safety in high-rise residential buildings is indisputable. We need look no further than the cladding crisis to see the urgent need for legislation, building regulations, and standards to be upheld and revised where required.

Keeping people and facilities safe from fire is a requirement for every building, facility, and premise, including high rise buildings. As with any built environment, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Developers need to find the right fire suppression solution to match the risk of a particular building, and the right partner to support this process. If these suppression solutions, such as sprinklers, are not properly installed and maintained, then they aren’t reliable to spring into action when an emergency strikes to save stock, equipment, and most importantly, lives.

“We are seeing a cultural and regulatory shift, but there is still work to be done in not only setting standards, but also striving to exceed them. Ultimately, more needs to be done to raise awareness of the range of fire suppression solutions available and what they can do. The right solutions will not only add value to buildings, but also save lives.” said Adrian Kay, UK Head of Technical Compliance & Quality, Fire Suppression at Johnson Controls

Ensuring fire safety compliance and suppression in even the most complex of high-rise residential developments may seem like a daunting task, but a safe building is one that brings multiple levels of safety and security together, at all times, in all places. Johnson Controls has put together the following five tips for good fire safety practice, and effective fire suppression:

The Need to Use Experienced Engineers: Using experienced engineers and contractors is paramount, as a poor supplier choice leads to inexperienced sub-contractors carrying out work they cannot deliver safely, resulting in delays and potentially serious compliance risk.

The Correct Contractor: When choosing a contractor, it is important to choose one that services to recognised standards and carries one of the industry-approved third-party certifications within its scope: LPS1048, FIRAS or IFC.

Adhering to Regulations: Sprinklers in new high rise residential buildings over 11m is now a requirement, and every commercial or industrial property must have an individual who is responsible for fire safety, and it is their responsibility to make their premises compliant.

Effective Installation: Many contractors are not used to high rise buildings and the complexity required in sprinkler installation, and this kind of expert knowledge is where third-party accredited contractors are essential.

Sprinkler Maintenance: Best practice for sprinkler maintenance starts with weekly or monthly checks in-house, with experts employed on a quarterly, six-monthly or annual basis to ensure that systems are cared for and in good

