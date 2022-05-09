Joining the dots between construction, mental health and football at Digital Construction Week

Former England and World Cup footballer Trevor Steven is a special guest at this year’s Digital Construction Week event in May, talking about the role that sport and construction technology can play in improving mental health in the sector.

Trevor is speaking at a presentation at 3pm on 18 May, hosted by Causeway Technologies, on ‘Joining the dots between construction, mental health and football’, and will be sharing an update on Causeway’s current research into mental health issues faced by site-based workers in particular.

Trevor joined Causeway in November 2020 as Mental Health Ambassador to spearhead Causeway’s partnership with Everton in the Community. The aim of the partnership is to highlight and raise awareness of poor mental health in the construction industry and to campaign for positive change.

He is a former England international professional football player with a sporting career spanning 17 years across various clubs including Burnley, Everton, Glasgow Rangers and Olympique de Marseille. Trevor also played for England as part of the 1986 and 1990 World Cup squads.

Other topics being discussed by Causeway at Digital Construction Week include a talk by Dr Adam O’Rourke, Causeway’s Emerging Technologies Consultant, on the role of construction technology in helping the sector achieve its Net Zero targets. The session will cover how technology can be used to measure and manage carbon and waste data and how to achieve full transparency on environmental performance across the construction lifecycle.

Rebecca Sperti, Customer Relationship Director at Causeway, will also present on the way that digital enablement of a fully interconnected construction ecosystem, not just individual companies, will radically change the sector. Causeway’s vision is to drive a digitally enabled construction industry and become the platform that connects solutions across all parts of the construction value chain.

Causeway, which is a headline sponsor of Digital Construction Week, will have an expert team available on Stand DD40 to showcase the full range of Causeway’s software solutions that help companies digitise the entire construction lifecycle.

Digital Construction Week is the UK’s only event dedicated to digital construction, engineering, design, manufacturing, and operation. It is running at ExCeL in London on 18-19 May 2022 and is free to attend. Register at: https://www.digitalconstructionweek.com

Causeway Technologies was established in 1999. Headquartered in Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom, it serves over 2,800 customers and has over 370 employees. Causeway provides enterprise and cloud software solutions to the construction and infrastructure maintenance industries and spans the full value and supply chain.

