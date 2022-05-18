Keystone Group has appointed Jemma Ison as Group Sustainability Manager to help build decarbonisation into all business operations. Jemma, who has been with the Group for five years, has played an integral part in developing Keystone’s sustainability strategy, which is based on three key sustainability pillars: ‘Our Nature’, ‘Our Resources’ and ‘Our People’.

In her new role, Jemma has been invited to join the NHBC Foundation Expert Panel and also to work with BSI to support the development of sustainability criteria for construction materials. This will provide clarity to the industry of high quality but low environmental impact products.

Under the Science Based Targets Initiative, a global organisation responsible for setting the world’s targets to ensure a more sustainable future, Keystone has embarked on a journey of monitoring and improving its carbon emissions and has committed to the ambitious target of becoming Net Zero by 2050.

As part of this journey, Keystone’s Sustainability Taskforce, comprised of a ‘Sustainability Champion’ from each business, is working through the identification of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions to provide clarity on the environmental impact of Keystone Group operations and raise opportunities for carbon reductions throughout the organisation.

As the first step towards the creation of this strategy, Keystone’s Sustainability Taskforce is currently working with Carbon Footprint to help measure the scope of carbon consumption across the Group. Once this is determined, Keystone will affectively measure improvements against this benchmark going forward.

Jemma Ison, Keystone Group Sustainability Manager, says: “Sustainability is a topic I am extremely passional about – both professionally and personally. Keystone is committed to reducing the environmental impact of all Group operations through continued reduction of its carbon footprint and I am focussed on helping the business achieve Net Zero by 2050.

“In 2021, I led the implementation of IG Masonry Support’s sustainability strategy by looking for ways to decarbonise our operations as well as offsetting our emissions to achieve carbon neutral status. I am looking forward to drawing on the learnings of last year to help support all Keystone Group brands on their sustainability journeys.”

Sean Og Coyle, Keystone Group Commercial Director, adds: “Due to the fantastic progress of IG Masonry Support in its sustainability objectives and the leadership Jemma has shown in the area of sustainability, I am delighted to add the title of ‘Keystone Group Sustainability Manager’ to Jemma’s current role.

“We hope this latest appointment exemplifies Keystone’s commitment to lead the way with innovation in construction and sustainable performance. The Group is passionate about investing in our sustainability strategy and implementing affirmative action, to safeguard our future for all.”

