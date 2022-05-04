Logistics property demand is driving renewal in Croydon 

The rapid growth in demand for logistics property since the start of the pandemic, largely due to the sharp rise in e-commerce activity, is attracting inward investment to Croydon. New warehouses have been let at Prologis Park Beddington Lane, which completed last summer, with all other units already under offer.

Prologis UK began work on the redevelopment of the site at Beddington Lane, Croydon, in March 2018, after acquiring the former Thames Water sewage works. Comprising six purpose-built units, each with a BREEAM standard of Excellent and a high EPC rating, the development offers over 220,000 sq. ft. of warehouse and office space and was completed last summer. One of the buildings are already let – one to Easy Shipping, a leading storage and removals business, and the other to Oddbox, a purveyor of fruit and vegetable boxes that are delivered to people’s homes. Two further units, spanning 146,000 sq. ft. are currently under offer.

The development is in a prime location, close to the A23, Purley Way, which is a priority red route into Central London. It also has great access to the M25 south-west quadrant, which is densely-populated by homes and businesses. There are also good public transport links nearby, and Beddington Lane Tram Stop a five-minute walk away.

With more businesses choosing to locate in Croydon, Prologis UK is aiming to set a new standard for logistics property in the Borough by creating buildings that are net zero carbon in terms of both their construction and operation. The new buildings at Beddington Lane are fitted with photovoltaic panels so they can harness sunlight and provide a source of electricity to the occupier. Daylight has also been optimised during the design and construction of each building and LED lighting with automatic daylight and movement controls is installed as standard.

Prologis UK is committed to adding value to the environment and local community too. With plans to promote biodiversity at the site, staff at the property company are also active participants in the local community, with representation on the Croydon Place Renew Panel, run by Croydon Borough Council.

Gillian Scarth, Director of Capital Leasing & Deployment at Prologis UK, said:

“Prologis has been present in Croydon for many years and we let one of the UK’s biggest warehouses to a leading online retailer at a site close to Prologis Park Beddington just last year.

“This latest development of prime logistics property is designed to cater for businesses of all sizes – with warehouse and office space ranging from 15,000 sq. ft. to more than 100,000 sq. ft. With a building already let and others under offer, it is clear that demand in the area is very strong indeed and this is an economic opportunity for the local area.

“We believe that repurposing sites in areas such as Croydon is critical to consumers and businesses across the South East, to help maintain the flow of goods.”