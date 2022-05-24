London Fire Brigade responds to government fire reform announcements

• The Brigade welcomes the government’s commencement of the Fire Safety Act and warns building owners and managers it will use this new clarification of powers if safety is put at risk.

• Almost five years on from the tragic Grenfell Tower fire, people need certainty about how to leave their building in the event of a fire. This is an urgent issue that the government needs to address to ensure everybody feels safe in their home.

• The Brigade welcomes the publication of the White Paper setting out the government’s vision of the future direction of the fire and rescue sector.

In response to government announcements last week about reform in the fire and rescue sector, London Fire Brigade says it will start using new enforcement powers and will continue to support further change to protect the communities it serves.

The Brigade also calls for the building and design sectors to step up and take urgent action to remediate their buildings if there are serious fire safety failings. There are still more than 1,000 residential buildings with fire safety failings in London, and there still needs to be a culture change in the industry and we must ensure that new buildings of all types are built safely from the outset.

Commencement of the Fire Safety Act 2021

London Fire Brigade is warning building owners and managers it will use new legislation to take enforcement action if they are putting residents’ lives at risk by not taking the fire safety of their buildings seriously.

The provisions in the Fire Safety Act 2021 came into force this week, after receiving Royal Assent in April last year. The Act clarifies the extent of the duties and responsibilities of the responsible persons for residential buildings and fire and rescue services’ enforcement powers under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

The act allows enforcement where those duties are not being met, particularly where they were previously unclear on the exterior of buildings and flat front doors. Government has also published a risk-based prioritisation tool to assist building owners in the prioritisation of risks across their buildings.

Following the commencement of the Act, London Fire Brigade Commissioner, Andy Roe, said: “The new legislation gives fire and rescue services much-needed clarity to take enforcement action against building owners and managers who are not meeting their responsibilities on external areas of buildings, such as cladding and balconies.

“We have already warned London’s building owners and managers that this was coming and we will use these news powers if they aren’t meeting their legal responsibilities so we are again reiterating our calls that they need to take urgent action to fix their buildings if there are serious failings.

“Now the provisions in the Fire Safety Act have come into force, we will be working with NFCC and government to look at how we can best move forward in a way that is consistent across the country and enables us to enforce as quickly as possible against those that continue to drag their feet.

“We still need to see a culture change in the industry when it comes to fire safety in residential buildings. It is extremely concerning that the number of buildings with serious fire safety failings has been at more than 1,000 for almost a year.

“We must never forget what has brought us to this day and that is the 72 people who died at the Grenfell Tower fire and all those affected. They remain in our thoughts.”

Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans (PEEPs) consultation response

Responding to the government’s response to the PEEPs consultation, Commissioner Roe, said: “It’s vitally important that people feel safe in their own homes and have certainty about how to leave their building in the event of a fire or other emergency.

“PEEPs were a key recommendation from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and we want to work with government, communities and other partners to make progress on evacuation plans. We will be responding to this consultation.”

Fire reform White Paper

Responding to the publication of the government’s Command Paper about reforming the fire and rescue sector, Commissioner Roe, said: “The Brigade is continuing to transform as an organisation to meet the changing needs of London’s communities and we welcome the publication of government’s reform plans, which set out its vision of fire and rescue services.

“We will continue to work with the Mayor of London and colleagues in the Home Office, National Fire Chiefs Council, and the Fire Brigades Union to ensure that the government’s approach reflects the best interests of Londoners, firefighters and the sector as a whole.”