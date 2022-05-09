Net Zero: How to Become Carbon Neutral

Every human needs to embrace a sustainable lifestyle to lessen the adverse effects of global warming successfully. Influencers and researchers presented different ways to live more sustainably and eco-friendly: one of these is becoming carbon neutral.

Carbon neutrality

When you achieve net-zero neutrality after reducing your greenhouse gas contribution to your efforts of offsetting your carbon emissions, you become carbon neutral. Tracking everything you’ll use and do and the amount of waste you’ll produce after doing them is a good start. And then, you have to find ways to neutralise your waste by doing activities like planting trees, driving less, etc. It may seem like an elaborate task at first, but you’ll be surprised to learn that there are many simple and affordable ways to reduce your carbon emissions.

Many people and companies have raised concerns about carbon neutrality's practicality and feasibility. However, more and more people, organisations, and companies are embracing this trend.

Carbon footprint

Your impact as an individual on the environment is defined as your carbon footprint. This is measured in terms of the amount of greenhouse gasses (like carbon dioxide and methane) you produce in a year which you can check using a carbon footprint calculator. It will simplify identifying parts of your lifestyle that result in high carbon emissions.

Ways to reduce carbon footprint

The easiest part of reducing your carbon emissions is using fewer things since everything you use has an environmental footprint. Avoid buying single-use items, and include recycling and upcycling in your lifestyle. In addition, embracing simple habits like using reusable shopping bags instead of plastics or reusable straws can positively affect the environment.

Changing how you move from one place to another can reduce your carbon footprint. If possible, use public transportations more often instead of using your vehicle, or you can ask a friend for a ride if you are going to the same place. This can lower the carbon you contribute to the atmosphere, and it is an excellent way to conserve gas. In addition, walking and biking when going to nearby places are good for the environment and your health.

Your choice of food has a massive impact on the environment. You can consider modifying your diet (you don’t have to be a vegan or vegetarian) by eating less meat and animal products. Since meat production is one of the significant contributors to carbon emissions, a slight reduction in meat consumption decreases your carbon footprint significantly. Also, try to incorporate plant-based recipes into your meal menus once in a while.

Aside from these, there are many more ways to reduce your carbon footprint that involve the most mundane tasks like laundry and shopping. So now that you know about carbon neutrality, you can start modifying your lifestyle bit by bit to lower your carbon emissions and do your part in fighting global warming.