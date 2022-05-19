NET-ZERO LOGISTICS SCHEME IN LEIGHTON BUZZARD ATTRACTS FIRST OCCUPIERS

Commercial real estate investor and developer, Firethorn Trust, has now completed work at Ascent Logistics Park, with three units let to occupiers.

The 25.5-acre industrial development in Leighton Buzzard has been constructed to net-zero carbon and comprises eight highly specified units, offering 466,860 sq. ft. of Grade A logistics accommodation.

Ascent’s largest warehouse, spanning 125,510 sq. ft., will be accommodated by e-commerce experts Spreetail, whilst the fulfilment house Airbox UK Ltd has taken an 85,480 sq. ft. unit, and children’s product specialists, Solution EU, will occupy a 35,583 sq. ft. space.

The development has been accredited by the UK Green Building Council for its net-zero construction, which was delivered by Winvic Construction Ltd. Designed to attract a diverse range of occupiers, Ascent is set to create approximately 150 jobs and bring significant economic benefits to the wider region.

Chris Webb, Partner at Firethorn Trust, said: “This is an exciting milestone for Firethorn, as we continue to meet the growing market demand for modern Grade A logistics spaces. Ascent is a bold and ambitious development, with sustainability and employee wellbeing placed at the heart of its design. As a responsible developer, we’re committed to ensuring that all Firethorn developments meet the highest sustainability criteria, and Ascent is designed to support both the immediate operational needs and future ESG requirements of every business.”

Chris Beer, Asset Manager at Firethorn Trust, said: “We’re delighted to have already let three of the eight units, with an additional space currently under offer. Occupiers will benefit from market-leading renewable technologies, high-quality specification and excellent connectivity.”

Mehmet Kalay, CEO, EU at Spreetail said: “Spreetail is one of the fastest-growing ecommerce companies in history and we are excited to continue our expansion by launching in the UK. Joining the Leighton Buzzard community aligns with our mission of accelerating brands and channels by providing the best service and shipping capabilities for our online customers. We appreciate our partnership with Firethorn, which enabled our team to achieve our growth goals by efficiently executing a lease in a new country.”

Jeremy Tan, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Airbox UK Ltd said: “We are delighted to be taking occupation of Ascent 86. The scheme’s net-carbon construction aligns well with our drive for sustainable fulfilment and will play a huge role in the next stage of Airbox’s expansion. It was refreshing to see Firethorn’s desire to form a personal and long-term partnership and we look forward to continuing working together on future potential projects.”

David Watts, Operations Manager at Solution EU said: “We’re so pleased to be establishing a new Headquarters at Ascent Logistics Park. The scheme’s specification and location will allow us to expand and improve our operations and provide our industry knowledge and technical expertise to new customers, which is key to our continued growth as a business.”

Strategically located off the Leighton Road, Ascent Logistics Park offers excellent connectivity to London Luton airport, Milton Keynes Central station and the M1/M25 motorways, which lie within a 30-minute drive time.

All enquiries regarding Ascent Logistics Park should be directed to the scheme’s retained agents, Knight Frank and Brasier Freeth.

For more information, visit www.ascentlogisticspark.co.uk

