NEW BUILD TRAVIS PERKINS COMPLETES AT VESUVIUS, WORKSOP

A 1,933 sq m purpose built builders merchant facility has completed at the Vesuvius development off Sandy Lane, Worksop with Travis Perkins set to open in July 2022.

Property development and investment company, CEG, managed the build of the bespoke unit, which will be leased by Travis Perkins. The development will create 20 new jobs, deliver a new supply chain facility for existing local business and bring economic benefits to the area.

Will Moss, Acquisition Director from Travis Perkins plc, said: ” We’re really excited to have secured this new two acre site in Worksop, which will be a key branch for Travis Perkins, providing a fantastic offering for our customers. It’s scheduled to open in July and this means we’ll be able to create new jobs in the community and help support Worksop’s construction workers and tradespeople with the expert knowledge and advice that they come to expect from Travis Perkins.”

CEG is currently managing the comprehensive regeneration of the 17.75ha Vesuvius site. With planning permission for more than 200,000 sq ft of employment space, the first phase of 46,000 sq ft of multi-tenanted industrial units adjacent to Asda completed last year and is almost fully let. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also acquired land at the site and has built a new fire station.

Subsequent phases will also offer larger employment units including speculative as well as pre-let, design and build development for office, light industry, storage and distribution requirements.

Will Martin, strategic land lead at CEG, said: “We welcome Travis Perkins to this thriving business community. This brownfield regeneration has proved a success with many companies thriving on the site. It has been the largest speculative development of this scale and quality in Worksop for many years and we continue to see strong interest in the space from well-known national trade and industrial occupiers alongside smaller, local businesses.”

In 2018, supported by D2N2, CEG delivered a £5.5million package of works to create a new roundabout and access road opening up the site and remediating it for redevelopment. This makes the site easily accessible to the A60, A57, Worksop and its surrounds.

D2N2 LEP Interim CEO, Will Morlidge, said: “It’s great to see that the new Travis Perkins branch has been completed and will soon be open to benefit the local community. The Vesuvius site represents an exciting landmark development for Worksop and the wider area, and we’re very proud to have supported it. The success of the site demonstrates the resurgent appetite for investment across north Nottinghamshire, supporting our collective ambitions to rebuild and grow our economy.”

Chris Proctor & Anthony Barrowcliffe from FHP and Ben Flint from Fisher German are marketing the site. Chris Proctor said: “It is fantastic news to have attracted the big name of Travis Perkins to Vesuvius. This strong brand complements an already strong line up of names at this Worksop business destination.

“We have just four industrial / trade units remaining on this first phase of the development offering from 3,750 sq ft up to 5,100 sq ft. This presents an excellent opportunity for both local and national occupiers. There are also land opportunities for units up to 200,000 sq ft. We would be delighted to talk with any businesses considering a move to Vesuvius, Worksop”.

