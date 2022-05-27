PAGABO REVEALS WINNERS FOR £1.56BN CIVILS AND INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK

NATIONAL framework provider Pagabo has announced the appointment of 48 suppliers to its brand-new £1.56bn civils and infrastructure framework, which goes live on 1 June 2022. The awards include Buckingham Group, John Sisk and Son and Galliford Try Construction.
The new framework will run for four years until May 2026 with the option to extend for a further two years and will allow local authorities and public sector bodies to procure a range of projects such as rail, nuclear, bridges, roads, maritime, telecommunications, water, and alternative power projects.
Pagabo has appointed 48 core and reserve suppliers across the four framework lots, which cover value bands of up to £30m and above. This provides ample supplier choice for clients, with the geographical breakdown also providing equal opportunities SMEs alongside large organisations.
Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo, said: “We’re really pleased to see our new civils and infrastructure framework go live with a range of excellent suppliers, especially after such great interest and demand from the market. The framework, which is the first that Queen Elizabeth Facilities Ltd will be acting as the contracting authority for, will provide clients with that all-important confidence in the suppliers they choose for their projects.
“Providing the vehicle for compliant procurement of built environment works means that we have a big responsibility when it comes to helping meet the ambitious net zero targets set out by government. We are committed to working with public sector bodies to achieve this through consideration of emerging technologies and project controls, while connecting clients with the right suppliers.
“Whether it is tackling the impacts of the climate emergency through flood alleviation projects or working towards net zero targets through using alternative fuels or development greener travel infrastructure, this framework offering will make sure that the projects procured through it over the coming years are working towards tackling the climate crisis.”
The civils and infrastructure framework connects clients with the right contractors for all construction projects from £500,000 upwards, providing with compliant access to suppliers with the expertise to deliver any scheme.
In order to be considered for the framework, providers were required to go through a rigorous, PCR2015 compliant tender process, and prove financial suitability and related experience. As well as this, providers on Pagabo’s frameworks are required to share the company’s passion for social value and innovation.
The 48 companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:
- ACS Civils Ltd
- Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd
- Amalgamated Construction Ltd (trading as AmcoGiffen)
- Associated Asphalt Constructing Ltd
- Bethell Construction Limited
- Britannia Construction Limited
- Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd
- Clancy Docwra Limited
- Colas Ltd
- CR Reynolds Ltd
- Danaher & Walsh (Civil Engineering) Ltd
- DAWSON-WAM
- Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd
- Esh Construction Limited
- Fox Building and Engineering Ltd
- FP McCann Ltd
- Galliford Try Construction Ltd
- Howard Civil Engineering Ltd
- J Hopkins (Contractors) Ltd
- Jackson Civil Engineering Group Limited
- JN Bentley Ltd
- John Graham Construction Ltd
- John Sisk and Son (Holdings) Limited
- Jones Bros Ruthin (Holdings) Ltd
- Keltbray Built Environment Ltd
- Kier Infrastructure & Overseas Ltd
- Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure Limited
- Lowry Building & Civil Engineering Ltd
- McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd
- McPhillips (Wellington) Limited
- Meldrum Construction Services Group Ltd
- Mildren Construction Limited
- Milestone Infrastructure Ltd
- Montel Civil Engineering Limited
- Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd
- O’Brien Contractors Ltd
- Octavius Infrastructure
- P. P. O’Connor Group Limited
- PBS Construction Ltd
- RJ McLeod (Contractors) Ltd
- Sir Robert McAlpine Ltd
- Spencer Group
- The Casey Group Ltd
- VINCI Construction UK Limited
- VolkerFitzpatrick Ltd
- Whitehouse Construction Co. Ltd
- Whitemountain Quarries Limited
- Winvic Construction
