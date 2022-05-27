PAGABO REVEALS WINNERS FOR £1.56BN CIVILS AND INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK

NATIONAL framework provider Pagabo has announced the appointment of 48 suppliers to its brand-new £1.56bn civils and infrastructure framework, which goes live on 1 June 2022. The awards include Buckingham Group, John Sisk and Son and Galliford Try Construction.

The new framework will run for four years until May 2026 with the option to extend for a further two years and will allow local authorities and public sector bodies to procure a range of projects such as rail, nuclear, bridges, roads, maritime, telecommunications, water, and alternative power projects.

Pagabo has appointed 48 core and reserve suppliers across the four framework lots, which cover value bands of up to £30m and above. This provides ample supplier choice for clients, with the geographical breakdown also providing equal opportunities SMEs alongside large organisations.

Jason Stapley, managing director at Pagabo, said: “We’re really pleased to see our new civils and infrastructure framework go live with a range of excellent suppliers, especially after such great interest and demand from the market. The framework, which is the first that Queen Elizabeth Facilities Ltd will be acting as the contracting authority for, will provide clients with that all-important confidence in the suppliers they choose for their projects.

“Providing the vehicle for compliant procurement of built environment works means that we have a big responsibility when it comes to helping meet the ambitious net zero targets set out by government. We are committed to working with public sector bodies to achieve this through consideration of emerging technologies and project controls, while connecting clients with the right suppliers.

“Whether it is tackling the impacts of the climate emergency through flood alleviation projects or working towards net zero targets through using alternative fuels or development greener travel infrastructure, this framework offering will make sure that the projects procured through it over the coming years are working towards tackling the climate crisis.”

The civils and infrastructure framework connects clients with the right contractors for all construction projects from £500,000 upwards, providing with compliant access to suppliers with the expertise to deliver any scheme.

In order to be considered for the framework, providers were required to go through a rigorous, PCR2015 compliant tender process, and prove financial suitability and related experience. As well as this, providers on Pagabo’s frameworks are required to share the company’s passion for social value and innovation.

The 48 companies that have been awarded a place on the new framework (in alphabetical order) are:

ACS Civils Ltd

Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd

Amalgamated Construction Ltd (trading as AmcoGiffen)

Associated Asphalt Constructing Ltd

Bethell Construction Limited

Britannia Construction Limited

Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd

Clancy Docwra Limited

Colas Ltd

CR Reynolds Ltd

Danaher & Walsh (Civil Engineering) Ltd

DAWSON-WAM

Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd

Esh Construction Limited

Fox Building and Engineering Ltd

FP McCann Ltd

Galliford Try Construction Ltd

Howard Civil Engineering Ltd

J Hopkins (Contractors) Ltd

Jackson Civil Engineering Group Limited

JN Bentley Ltd

John Graham Construction Ltd

John Sisk and Son (Holdings) Limited

Jones Bros Ruthin (Holdings) Ltd

Keltbray Built Environment Ltd

Kier Infrastructure & Overseas Ltd

Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure Limited

Lowry Building & Civil Engineering Ltd

McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd

McPhillips (Wellington) Limited

Meldrum Construction Services Group Ltd

Mildren Construction Limited

Milestone Infrastructure Ltd

Montel Civil Engineering Limited

Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd

O’Brien Contractors Ltd

Octavius Infrastructure

P. P. O’Connor Group Limited

PBS Construction Ltd

RJ McLeod (Contractors) Ltd

Sir Robert McAlpine Ltd

Spencer Group

The Casey Group Ltd

VINCI Construction UK Limited

VolkerFitzpatrick Ltd

Whitehouse Construction Co. Ltd

Whitemountain Quarries Limited

Winvic Construction

For more information, please visit https://www.pagabo.co.uk/.