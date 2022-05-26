Panattoni submits plans for 417,570 sq ft speculative logistics development at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Panattoni, the largest industrial real estate developer in Europe, has submitted a planning application for one of the largest speculative logistics facilities in South Yorkshire.

The application is for a 417,570 sq ft facility, called Panattoni Doncaster 420, next to Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Panattoni acquired the 18.4-acre site with outline planning consent from Peel L&P in March.

Panattoni Doncaster 420 will be built to BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC ‘A’ ratings with many sustainability features, such as electric vehicle charging points and 15% roof lights. It also will benefit from 15m clear internal height, 34 dock doors, three level access doors, a 50m yard with parking for 74 HGVs and up to 1.5 MVa of power. Panattoni is aiming to start construction later this year with completion in the third quarter of 2023.

Connecting the motorway network, air cargo, and multi-modal rail freight via iPort nearby, Panattoni Doncaster 420 will provide access to both consumer and industrial markets across the UK and the world. Doncaster Sheffield Airport is one of the UK’s fastest growing airports, expanding by 13% over the past five years and connecting to 36 destinations in 15 countries.

Dan Burn, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “This is a superb logistics site with direct access to local, regional and global markets. Our planning application has been submitted just six weeks after we acquired the site, which reflects our desire and ability to bring much needed speculative development forward as quickly as possible”.

CPP and Colliers International have been appointed as letting agents alongside Burbage Realty.