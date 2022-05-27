Peter Baker and Dame Judith Hackitt headline CIOB’s first Safer Buildings UK event

The Chartered Institute of Building’s first ever Safer Buildings UK event was held yesterday [Thursday 26 May]. More than 200 professionals from across the built environment sector gathered to hear from many of the senior figures behind the UK’s new building safety regulatory regime. The event was organised by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) to help drive the culture change needed to ensure buildings are constructed and managed to be safe for all those who create and occupy them.

The conference brought together perspectives on the new regulatory system that will govern the design, construction and occupation of higher-risk buildings, described as the biggest change in building safety in a generation. Delegates heard from, among others, government ministers and industry experts on plans to implement the Building Safety Act and ongoing work across the industry to raise levels of competency and develop a culture of quality.

Keynote speakers included Dame Judith Hackitt DBE, chair of the Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety, and Peter Baker, Chief Inspector of Buildings at the Health & Safety Executive, who both thanked CIOB and many of the other professional bodies who are “aligned” to the need for culture change to support the implementation of the Building Safety Act.

Caroline Gumble, Chief Executive of CIOB, said: “There was a clear appetite among the audience for today’s event, with the industry looking to implement the new building safety regime. We’re proud to be leading the conversation and today made it clear there’s a need for continued collaboration. It’s been heartening to hear from delegates that they are willing to come together, across the range of roles that make up the built environment sector, working towards a culture of quality in our industry.”

Building Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction & Property News