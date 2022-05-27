PREMIER MODULAR APPOINTS ITS FIRST CORPORATE STRATEGY DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT AMBITIOUS PLANS FOR GROWTH

Premier Modular, one of the UK’s leading offsite specialists, has appointed Lee Young as Corporate Strategy Director to develop its strategy and capabilities for the delivery of its ambitious growth plans.

Lee joins Premier with 12 years’ experience in the manufacturing and engineering sectors for businesses delivering large public sector and infrastructure projects. He has held senior financial positions which included Finance Director at Lockhead Martin.

Commenting on his new role, Lee said, “This is a really exciting time to join Premier which has seen a tremendous increase in demand for its offsite construction solutions and rental space in the last three years.”

“I will be working with the Premier leadership team and with external investors and stakeholders to help develop and underpin our strategic growth plans and set longer-term goals. I am really looking forward to contributing to an exciting future for the business.”

David Harris, Managing Director of Premier Modular, said, “We are delighted to welcome Lee to our management team. He brings a depth and breadth of experience, which will support our strategic growth plans and help achieve our vision for the business. Our aim is to demonstrate leadership in sustainability, customer service excellence, operational efficiency, and to invest in our people at every level.”

“Our financial performance remains one of the strongest in the offsite sector. We have maintained significant growth in the last 10 years, taking Premier to a £130m turnover business. We have increased market share across all our core sectors but particularly in healthcare and education for our rental space.”

Premier Modular was established in 1956 and employs over 300 staff at its head office and offsite manufacturing centre in East Yorkshire.

It has grown over the last six decades to become one of the UK’s leading offsite construction and building rental specialists. It provides high quality, rapid build solutions for both rental and permanent space across the public and private sectors in the healthcare, education, defence, commercial, infrastructure, construction and residential markets.

For further information, visit www.premiermodular.co.uk, call 0800 316 0888 or email info@premiermodular.co.uk.

