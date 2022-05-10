Prologis builds first UK logistics building to go beyond “Net Zero“

Prologis, the UK’s leading developer and owner of logistics parks, has completed the construction of the UK’s first logistics property to go beyond net zero carbon in its construction and operation – delivering a net benefit for the environment over its lifetime.

Located on Prologis Apex Park, near Daventry, Prologis has delivered a brand new 435,000 sq ft unit, which will act as UK Logistics Centre for an American multinational. In a first for the world of industrial logistics property, Prologis have delivered an industrial unit which pushes the boundaries of sustainable construction.

The building includes the installation of bespoke energy saving technology. In addition to the standard sustainability measures provided by Prologis, including rainwater harvesting and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a 1.4MW rooftop solar system has also been installed, resulting in a building which will return more energy to the grid than it uses. The surplus energy it generates will help to power other homes and businesses.

The new unit at Apex Park is BREEAM rated ‘Outstanding’ – placing it in the top 1% of UK non-domestic buildings. When certified at Post Construction stage by BREEAM, the building scored 88.2%, which was the highest “Industrial 2018 Shell & Core” score so far achieved.

Martin Cooper, vice president, development management at Prologis UK, said: “This is a milestone for Prologis and shows what can be achieved when like-minded businesses work together to realise their vision for a building that delivers a net benefit for the environment. All our new warehouses in the UK have been net zero carbon in construction for the past 14 years, but this building at Apex Park takes carbon reduction to a new level.

“The dialogue around net zero is progressing rapidly and businesses are beginning to look beyond ‘operational carbon’ to find other ways to make their buildings more sustainable. Reducing the embodied carbon of new buildings requires intense collaboration across the supply chain, from engineers and architects to material and product suppliers, plant hire firms and contractors. Moving as a country towards being net zero by 2050, we look forward to seeing many more logistics projects that are net-positive for the environment, and we’re extremely proud to be leading the way.”

Additionally, the new unit is also the first development of its type to achieve an EPC rating of A+, meeting the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) Framework Definition of Net Zero Carbon for both embodied & operational carbon. It’s predicted that the unit will generate more energy than it uses, avoiding 105 tCO 2 e per year and feeding unused energy back in the grid.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable construction Prologis ensures that each new logistics property can achieve a net environmental benefit, starting by designing out carbon emissions wherever possible – for example by offering customers rooftop solar power systems. The whole life carbon footprint is then measured, and unavoidable embodied carbon emissions are mitigated by protecting rainforest.

Through Prologis’ partnership with climate change charity, Cool Earth, 310 acres of Papua New Guinea rainforest were protected based on a whole lifetime assessment of the Apex Park building’s carbon impact.

In November 2021, Prologis were awarded the Terra Carta seal, which recognises companies who are building a sustainable future and have made a serious commitment to put nature, people & the planet at the heart of the economy.

