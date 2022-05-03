Prologis UK welcomes LTS Global Solutions at Hams Hall

Prologis, the UK’s leading developer of logistics property, has agreed a 10-year lease for a new 131,780 sq ft unit, currently under construction at Prologis Park Hams Hall. Birmingham based logistics and distribution company LTS Global Solutions will be moving into DC3, which is due for completion in the summer, as part of their ambitious expansion plans.

LTS Global Solutions, advised by Gerald Eve, provides a comprehensive range of services within logistics, transport and shipping worldwide. It is partnered with some of the world’s major shipping line and airlines to facilitate the provision of bespoke supply chain solutions which include storage, Just In Time delivery and international freight forwarding.

Like all new Prologis UK buildings, DC3 at Prologis Park Hams Hall will meet the highest standards of sustainability and is planned to meet net zero carbon emissions in construction. Additionally, the building will aim to be BREEAM ‘Excellent’ as well as achieving an EPC A rating.

Located only 10 miles from Birmingham City Centre and 1 mile from Junction 9 of the M42, Prologis Park Hams Hall is already home to Jaguar Land Rover’s Battery Assembly Centre and is one of the leading manufacturing and logistics locations in the UK. The wider Hams Hall park also features an on-site rail freight terminal and is home to global brands such as BMW, Sainsburys and DHL.

Tom Price, capital deployment and leasing director at Prologis UK, commented: “Welcoming LTS Global Solutions as one of our newest customers is testament to the growing demand for prime logistics real estate space right now – and the business will certainly be in good company at Prologis Park Hams Hall.

“Dave and his team have growth in their sights and we’re extremely proud that we’ve been able to provide a high quality facility in a prime location that will allow the business’ expansion plans to come to life.”

Dave Hands, managing director at LTS Global Solutions, adds: “Moving into the new unit at Hams Hall signifies an exciting time for us. It’s been a pleasure working with the Prologis team and we can’t wait to move in and push on with our plans to expand our operations further.”

John Sambrooks, Partner for Gerald Eve, said: “The successful lease of Ham Hall illustrates the continued demand for well-located, high-spec industrial facilities. Its strategic location, combined with LTS Global Solutions’ track record of industrial supply chain solutions, makes this an attractive dynamic for the company’s significant expansion plans. We’re delighted to have secured the premises for LTS, and look forward to seeing the company grow over the coming years.”