Refurbishing Vacant Properties: Five Tips

Property owners know that while vacant properties are valuable on paper, they are ultimately still unused and don’t earn revenue. That’s why it’s such a challenge for owners to turn them into profitable spaces. They first need to recoup their investment in acquiring the property, then turn a tidy profit by either renting it out or selling the place to their clients.

However, disposing of vacant properties or converting them into livable spaces entails a lot of investment. Should you choose to restore or refurbish your property, you’ll need to hire reputable and experienced demolition contractors to help you realise your vision. While you may justify that you can hack it yourself, demolition is a specialised process that requires knowledge and top-notch equipment. Certain risks come with demolishing the property, and there’s a lot of paperwork involved, too.

Refurbishing vacant properties requires experts. Whatever the project, ensuring you have the best on-hand to support and guide you is necessary. For instance, for demolitions, a specialist like abruss.co.uk is a great option. With their years of experience and proven expertise, they can guarantee exceptional results.

Here are some tips for refurbishing vacant properties to make them livable.

1. Assess the structural stability of the property

The first thing you need to assess is the property’s structural stability. Determine which parts of the structure need reinforcing. Look for hidden structural problems and weaknesses, and note how extensive the process would be as well as if it fits the project’s budget. That’s why you need to have a professional inspect the property, so you would have an idea of what to expect. It would be much better than just going through the refurbishing blindly.

2. Inspect the windows, roofs and doors

Never overlook the roofs, doors and windows because they’re among the essential parts of the property. Check their stability, and find out if they need maintenance and other servicing. If you need to reinforce them, have reputable contractors work with you. You also need to remove prohibited substances such as asbestos from the roofs and other construction materials. Again, it would be great to have a knowledgeable builder work with you in identifying such problems.

3. Match mortars and replace damaged masonry

You need your contractor to match mortar with the existing ones in the structure. Finding the right consistency is critical to protecting the stability of the walls. They also need to replace the damaged masonry and reinforce them correctly. You shouldn’t settle for filling the voids with putty because it wouldn’t shore them up properly.

4. Consider a better layout

Refurbishing your area means you may need to consider a better layout. Don’t just go knocking out the walls without consulting with your contractor. You might destroy load-bearing walls if you go through them blindly. It will cause more problems as you would have to shore it up even more.

5. Consider the same finishes

Refurbishing your property means you need to work within a concept. You need to choose suitable materials to accentuate the aesthetics without compromising functionality.

Conclusion

Refurbishing a vacant property means you have the option to be as creative as possible. However, you need to work within a concept to ensure aesthetics and functionality.