RTPI ready to support Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill

The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) welcomes the inclusion of the planning system within the a ‘Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill’. Planners can be an asset to the Bill, increasing living standards and home ownership, cultivating pride in place, improving transport infrastructure and population health and strengthening local leadership.

Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the RTPI said: “We welcome government recognition that a strong planning system will be essential to levelling up. We hope that such a system will help communities better shape the places they live, work and enjoy.

“Our members stand ready to support the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to develop a system. But, if we’re going to achieve the overall ambitions of Levelling Up and regeneration, we need to ensure we’re building the right homes in the right places.

“It is essential that any reform comes forward as soon as possible to help prevent further delays. It is also key that all local areas have an up to date local plan, are sufficiently resourced, and open to a dialogue with their local communities, including businesses and residents current and future.”

The RTPI will continue to work with Government, officials and parliamentarians based on its member’s experiences, its expertise and timely research to help shape these planning reforms. The RTPI will follow up with further analysis on the role of planning within the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill as news develops.

