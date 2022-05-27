Salboy’s £300m Viadux scheme in central Manchester targets industry-leading green credentials 

Salboy, the nationwide property development and funding company, has introduced a planning amendment for the commercial phase of its £300m Viadux mixed use scheme currently under construction in central Manchester.

Together with architectural practice Simpson Haugh, Salboy has submitted amended plans to significantly increase the environmental credentials of the commercial phase (known as ‘phase two’) of the Viadux development.

The new proposals will enable Salboy to put in place during the construction process the foundations needed to enable future commercial tenants to operate their businesses in a carbon neutral way. Salboy is targeting industry-leading environmental accreditations (including WELL Core certification and Gres B) in the way it develops the Viadux commercial scheme, future-proofing the development for the modern, ecologically sensitive world.

The new plans for the 14-storey office building involve vastly increasing green spaces with 900 sq ft year-round winter gardens on every floor, rooftop gardens and an expanded main lobby entrance. These plans will build on existing intentions for the building which will provide 251,000 sq ft of workspace, to have Grade A specification, large efficient floor plates and other best-in-class ESG credentials.

Simon Ismail, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Salboy, comments: “Occupier wellbeing and amenity are at the heart of Viadux, as well as our commitment to developing living and work spaces that help deliver a more sustainable future. Adding more high quality amenity, alongside winter gardens and roof gardens, promises to give occupants plenty of space to relax, breathe and enjoy.”

Viadux is a complex mixed use scheme built on the former Bauer Millett site in the heart of central Manchester. The project includes almost 380 apartments and Grade A office space, which sit above a Grade II listed viaduct and bridge an existing Metrolink tram line. Phase One began in 2020 to construct the residential tower; Phase Two is now under construction, expecting to complete Q3 2024..

Knight Frank is the leasing agent for the project. Matt Shufflebottom, Associate at Knight Frank, comments: ‘We are excited by the prospect of Viadux 2 and delighted to be working with Salboy who have a proven track record delivering best in class developments across the city. Viadux will push the boundaries for quality and occupier amenity whilst meeting important sustainability targets to provide much needed Grade A workspace for the city.’

Salboy’s dedicated construction partner, DOMIS Construction is active on site, with residential and commercial development now underway.

Building Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction & Property News