Silva Provide New Affordable Homes in Hartland Village

Silva Homes, Hart District Council and St Edward celebrated the handover of 36 brand new affordable homes in Hartland Village, Hampshire, at an official event held on Thursday 12 May.

Delivered by St Edward in partnership with Hart District Council, the affordable homes will be managed by Silva Homes and made available to people in and around the local area.

The affordable homes are one, two and three bedrooms apartments and houses, with bespoke architecture that reflects the local vernacular.

The homes are split between affordable rent and shared ownership. The shared ownership scheme allows first time and low-income buyers a chance to get onto the property ladder with a lower deposit.

Cllr Stuart Bailey, Portfolio Holder for Community, said: “We are delighted with the development of these new homes which will allow local residents of Hart to live in the new vibrant community of Hartland Village. The development provides much needed affordable homes for local people who have been waiting on our housing register for some significant time. We have been working closely with Silva Homes to let these homes to those who need them most.”

Paul Vallone, Chairman of St Edward said: “Quality, affordable homes are at the heart of our vision for creating a mixed community at Hartland Village. We are pleased that we can help more people access affordable rent and shared ownership, assisting more local people onto the property ladder.”

Alan Ward, Chief Executive of Silva Homes said: “Silva Homes is delighted to have worked with in partnership with St Edward and Hart District Council to deliver new affordable homes at Hartland Village. Providing high quality, safe and secure homes is at the core of what we do, and it is vital that we keep working together to help tackle the housing crisis.”

Residents at Hartland Village will be able to benefit from a 100 acre network of nature-rich open spaces, including a 70 acre Country Park and 6 miles of trails.

Once the development is complete there will be a bustling village centre with a traditional green, community hall, shops and places to eat, drink and enjoy local life. There will also be a new primary school and nursery within the village and St Edward has appointed a dedicated Community Advisor to help new arrivals get to know each other and settle in.

Affordable homes at Hartland Village start from £100,000 for a 40% share of a property with a full market value of £250,000. For further information, please visit www.silvahomes.co.uk.