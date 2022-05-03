St George and SEGRO appoint Glencar to deliver first UK multi-storey industrial development in London

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses has today announced that it has been appointed by St George, a leading mixed-use developer and member of the Berkeley Group, and SEGRO, a leading owner and developer of warehouse space to construct their first multi storey industrial development in the London Borough of Brent.

The development, to be called SEGRO V-Park Grand Union, will provide 134,500 sq ft of flexible light industrial space over six storeys and is an innovative new concept for delivering multi-storey light industrial property and is designed to maximise employment space and accessibility on the 1.7-acre plot and support up to 500 jobs and apprenticeships.

The concept fully supports the aspirations in the GLA’s new London Plan to intensify industrial land, delivering jobs and homes as part of the regeneration of a wider brownfield site.

It forms part of Grand Union, a new canal-side destination which is being delivered by St George. The 22-acre former derelict Northfields Industrial Estate is being transformed into a vibrant new mixed-use neighbourhood in Alperton compromising 3,350 homes, 35% of which is affordable with the first residents already moved in, delivering much needed homes and jobs to the London Borough of Brent.

Grand Union will provide 10.2 acres of publicly accessible landscaped gardens, a net biodiversity gain of 240%, community centre, health centre, local supermarket and a range of onsite amenities. The new neighbourhood will also open up previously inaccessible parts of the Grand Union Canal and River Brent to the local community, creating improved routes around Grand Union and to nearby Stonebridge Park Station.

Within SEGRO V-Park Grand Union, the ground and first floors will be utilised to provide over 100 parking spaces, with electric vehicle charging points also being incorporated. The flexible industrial space is arranged over four upper levels which can be configured for individual units offering a range of sizes, supported by shared meeting rooms, breakout areas and wellness spaces, including a green roof terrace.

The development will incorporate sustainability features such as photovoltaic cells and an internal green wall. Construction is expected to begin in Summer 2022.

SEGRO V-Park Grand Union expands SEGRO’s footprint in North West London. It is located close to Tudor Estate and Premier Park at Park Royal and will front onto the North Circular (A406), providing excellent connectivity to the M1 and M25.

Commenting on the appointment Glencar Managing Director Eddie McGillycuddy said: “As the first multi storey logistics development of its kind to be developed in London and the UK more generally we are absolutely delighted to be appointed by St George and SEGRO to deliver this ground-breaking development.

Glencar are working on an increasing number of urban logistics development projects right across London and the south as the strong pent-up demand for last-mile fulfilment coupled with the ongoing challenges of land supply continue to be driving factors.

The six storey, multi-floor unit is a highly innovative concept in terms of the way the building functions and how the employment space is used. We are very much looking forward to working with St George, SEGRO and the full project team to bring this fantastic design to life and seeing it in action.”

Also commenting Piers Clanford, Chairman St George Plc, said: “Grand Union has been carefully designed with the local community and the London Borough of Brent to create an exciting new canal side neighbourhood, delivering high quality homes and job opportunities together with offering a wealth of community amenities from the outset. SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is a key part of the redevelopment of this complex brownfield regeneration site, delivering even further opportunity for job creation, aligning with the Borough of Brent and the GLA’s ambitions. We look forward to working with SEGRO and Glencar on this exciting project.”

Alan Holland, Managing Director, Greater London at SEGRO, said:

“SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is a new model for delivering much-needed light industrial space as part of mixed-use communities. We are strong advocates for multi-storey warehousing in some urban settings given the pressure on land supply and the need to create space that supports different types of employment. We have successfully delivered multi-storey logistics at scale in Paris and now have the opportunity at Grand Union to adapt this format for a smaller urban site.

“This regeneration project is a template for how to revitalise under-utilised industrial land to deliver much needed housing and jobs and we look forward to working with the GLA, London Borough of Brent, St George and Glencar to bring forward these exciting plans”