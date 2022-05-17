St Modwen Logistics appoints Glencar on key South Wales gateway development.

Instruction will see the design and build of four new industrial units ranging in size from 16,558 to 43,487 sq ft at St Modwen Park Newport.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses has today announced that it has been appointed by leading logistics developer and manager St Modwen Logistics to construct four new industrial units at St Modwen Park Newport.

This phase of development totals 115,000 sq ft, with units ranging in size from 16,558 sq ft to 43,487 sq ft and is designed in accordance with the St. Modwen Swan Standard which focuses on sustainability, net carbon reduction and health and wellbeing. Each individual unit will achieve EPC A and BREEAM Very Good ratings, as a minimum through the inclusion of photovoltaic solar system, hybrid air source heat pumps, electric vehicle charging and recycled materials.

In addition, St. Modwen Park Newport has been designed with a key focus on promoting health and wellbeing in accordance with the St. Modwen Park Code. Fitness trails, amenity space and structured landscapes are all included in the wider development as standard.

Richard Carter Construction Director St Modwen Logistics said: “St. Modwen Park Newport is a key strategic gateway site, where 213,000 sq ft of sustainable warehouse space is already complete. This 100-acre business park is designed to St. Modwen’s Swan Standard which offers enhancements across five key areas: environment and sustainability, wellbeing, community, transport, and security.

We are pleased to appoint Glencar to deliver this project and build high quality, innovative buildings to our Swan Standard.”

Also speaking about the appointment Glencar Managing Director Eddie McGillycuddy said: “We are very happy to once again be working for St Modwen Logistics on this key gateway development in Newport. This represents the third instruction we have received from St Modwen in the past 12 months with two of those projects running currently at St Modwen Park Chippenham and SkyPark Exeter respectively.

St Modwen Logistics has an extensive development programme currently at sites across the UK and Glencar are extremely proud to be a construction partner of choice to help facilitate that. We look forward to progressing these works as rapidly as possible and a successful outcome”.

The project starts on site this month and is due for completion in Q4 2022. The project team includes Cumming Group, Roberts Limbrick and Rogers Leask.

For further information visit: https://stmodwenlogistics.co.uk/property/st-modwen-park-newport/

