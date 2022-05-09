STEPNELL SUPPORTS SIX YOUNG PEOPLE VIA THE PRINCE’S TRUST ‘GET INTO CONSTRUCTION’ PROGRAMME

COMPLETE construction partner Stepnell has celebrated the achievements of six young people, who have successfully completed a ‘Get into Construction’ programme run by The Prince’s Trust.

Working together with The Prince’s Trust and in collaboration with GLP Training, and with the support of supply chain partners VD Interiors and Phase9 Roofing who donated materials, labour and tools for students, Stepnell helped to facilitate the three-week course onsite during its work on the University of Worcester’s new state-of-the-art healthcare teaching facility. This is currently under development at the university’s Severn Campus on Hylton Road, Worcester.

The course has led to all of the young people achieving a City and Guilds Level 1 Award in Health and Safety within a Construction Environment (RQF), as well as a CSCS Card.

Elaine Kendall, social value and engagement manager at Stepnell, said: “Upskilling local people and supporting them into employment is a key focus for Stepnell, as we understand the positive societal impact delivering social value has on the communities where we work. We are delighted to be a part of this fantastic programme to help local young gain the experience, knowledge and qualifications they need to start a career in construction.

“This collaborative partnership with The Prince’s Trust and GLP Training is helping to improve the employability of young people in Worcester and inspire the next generation, supporting our aim to address the skills shortage we face in the construction industry.”

The programme culminated in a celebration event on the final day of activities at GLP Training’s offices, in which representatives from Stepnell, the University of Worcester, The Prince’s Trust and GLP Training were in attendance.

Katie Marie Lynch, Youth Development Lead at The Prince’s Trust said: ‘‘The programme was a great opportunity for young people to explore a career in construction. Each of the young people gained invaluable skills both theoretical and practical, including teamwork and building confidence, which enabled them to build a foundation to work in the construction industry.

“Working in collaboration with GLP Training and Stepnell was a positive experience and we look forward to seeing the progression of each young person in the future.’

Gemma Parsons, CEO of GLP Training, said: “This is a fantastic programme that enables young people to gain the knowledge, skills and behaviours to enter the world of construction through a supportive learning environment on an actual construction site.

“Learners not only gain the relevant qualifications to enter this key sector but also gain practical work experience in a variety of construction skills to introduce them to a career in construction. The young people have been fantastic and their enthusiasm has been clear in both the learning and practical training.”

Mark Evans, assistant director of Estates at the University of Worcester, said: “The University makes a significant contribution to the local economy. When procuring works we always look to include a commitment to working with local contractors and encouraging training and development opportunities wherever possible.

“It is therefore pleasing to see that our latest development is having such a positive benefit in the local community, offering these excellent training opportunities to young people.”

To find out more about Stepnell’s apprenticeship opportunities, visit: www.stepnell.co.uk or join the conversation at @Stepnellltd.

