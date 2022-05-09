Third-Party Certification Takes Centre Stage for Warringtonfire at FIREX 2022

Third-party certification will be the central theme for Warringtonfire at FIREX 2022, with the company running a series of live demonstrations, interactive exhibits, CPD accredited training and seminars at the show.

Taking place at London ExCeL between 17 – 19 May 2022, visitors to Warringtonfire’s stand (FI1430) will be able to interact with a series of exhibits on an 84m2 passive fire protection (PFP) demonstration zone, featuring a full-size corridor and suspended ceiling simulation which showcases “best practice” passive fire protection.

The stand will also feature display models of fire doors, glazing systems, pipes and cables which have all been subjected to a fire resistance test, to demonstrate effective PFP in action.

Besides the exhibits, Warringtonfire will also be carrying out live demonstrations on its stand each day. This includes how to correctly install a fire door and the fire stopping measures for the many service pipes and cables that run through compartment lines above a suspended ceiling. As well as installation guidance, Warringtonfire’s technical experts will be on hand to discuss the principles of third-party product and personnel certification and the important role played by its Certifire and BM TRADA Q-Mark certification schemes.

In addition, technical manager Peter Barker will show edited highlights from two 30-minute fire resistance tests in the Expertise & Guidance theatre on Tuesday 17th May at 2pm. The seminar will demonstrate in dramatic fashion the importance of correct specification and installation of PFP products.

Leigh Hill, Division Director at Warringtonfire, said: “We are delighted that third-party certification is the central theme at FIREX 2022 and will be reinforcing its importance in the built environment through a series of live demonstrations, seminars, training and interactive exhibits over the three days.”

For more information, please visit: www.warringtonfire.com / www.bmtrada.com.

Building Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction & Property News