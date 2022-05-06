Work begins on £8.4 million affordable housing scheme in Essex

United Living Group, the provider of infrastructure, housing and property services, is pleased to announce that work is underway on an £8.4 million housing project to create 53 new affordable homes in Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex.

Named Wheater’s Meadow, the 100% affordable development is being delivered by United Living New Homes’ subsidiary, Partner Construction, on behalf of leading housing developer, Flagship Homes. It will see a mix of 46 social rent and seven shared ownership homes constructed on the site, on Kirby Road in Walton-on-the-Naze.

Built on part of a former caravan park and supported by Homes England funding, all the properties will be available for shared ownership or social rent, ensuring genuine affordability for residents and widening the range of housing options for the local community.

The first delivery of new homes is expected in August 2022, and the site is due to be completed in early 2024.

At a ground-breaking ceremony to get work underway, Frank Lincoln, Regional Managing Director of Partner Construction, United Living New Homes, said: “We are incredibly pleased to have started building at Wheater’s Meadow, working closely with Flagship Homes to create much-needed new homes that residents will be proud to call home”.

Tony Tann, Managing Director with Flagship Homes, added: “We are delighted to have commenced construction on this site in Walton-on-the-Naze with United Living and Partner Construction. It is a beautiful area and these rented and shared ownership homes will be tremendous for the local community.

We are thrilled to see this development get underway and couldn’t be happier to work alongside Partner Construction on the development. It will provide a huge housing boost to the area and really shows our shared vision with everyone involved.”

Wheater’s Meadow is one of two projects being delivered in close partnership between Partner Construction, United Living New Homes and Flagship Homes. The other, is a £9.7 million scheme that will see the creation of 73 new homes, again, all for shared ownership and affordable rent, in Necton, Norfolk.

Partner Construction and United Living New Homes is part of United Living Group. It is currently active on 13 live sites across the country and has plans to deliver circa 500 new homes in the current financial year.