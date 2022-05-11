Yorkshire Developer Creates Social Hub with Funding

With the help of funding from reward Finance, a Yorkshire property developer has created a new social hub in Castleford. The new Livelihub on Methley Road, close to the town centre, is the brainchild of entrepreneur Craig Mitchell, owner of Carter & Co Property Solutions. It features an artisan coffee shop and sandwich bar, as well as a hair and beauty salon.

The new venture, which has created four new jobs, was brought to fruition through funding of £100,000 arranged by Reward Finance Group. Reward Finance Group, which was introduced to Carter & Co by Brian Snape, owner of Mighty Oak Business and Property Finance, enabled Mitchell to bring his development plans to fruition with a short-term bridging loan.

Craig Mitchell, director at Carter & Co Property Solutions, who will manage the Livelihub business as part his business portfolio, said: “It is fantastic to be able to realise our ambitions for this prominent site in Castleford and create a social hub unlike anything else in the town. The new salon is an exciting venture too, offering a high specification space in a superb location that immediately attracted hairdressing professionals who loved the concept of working within Livelihub.

“Being able to access £100,000 on a short-term basis through Reward has been really beneficial to the project. Their approach is refreshing and one that I haven’t previously experienced from the major banks, with a great dedication to getting to know my business and understand what we need to grow and thrive.”

The funding allowed the conversion of the former workshop and storage space to be completed in as short a timeframe as possible, preventing any delays in the opening of Livelihub.

“Craig has identified an excellent business opportunity here with Livelihub given the growth in café culture and the demand for high quality commercial premises in smaller town communities like Castleford. We are delighted to be able to support the business through our Business Finance product, which is ideal for clients like Carter & Co who require a short-term working capital facility to be able to progress with their growth plans whatever they may be,” added Karen Paige, Reward Finance Group associate director.

