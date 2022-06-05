5 Best Flooring Options for New Homes

New homeowners are always looking for ways to improve the value of their home. One convenient way is by improving the foundation of your interior design. Indeed, installing the best flooring option determines the aesthetic appeal of your home. With this in mind, we are taking a look the five best flooring options for new homes based on their durability, style, and affordability.

Tiles

Tiles are available in ceramic and porcelain. They feature a hard solid surface in endless colors and designs. This outer finish does not attract dust, dirt, or other allergens. In turn, tiles work in any room of the house. Opt for the stronger, harder, and more water-resistant porcelain tiles if you need a flooring solution for your outdoor space. Or, use ceramic tiles for your bathroom and kitchen. While wall tiles will look uneven when set on the floor, floor tiles can be installed seamlessly on most walls.

Carpet Flooring

Most tiles are affordable, though their hard surfaces can be quite cold. If you live in an area with a cold climate, carpets may be a better option. They will retain heat much better, feel cozy under the feet, while also helping with noise reduction. Since carpets collect dirt, dust, and allergens, they require vacuum cleaning every so often.

Here are the most common carpet styles: –

Textured Carpets – Have a two-tone appeal courtesy of their alternating yarn twists. They are durable and conceal footprints or vacuum marks.

Laminate Flooring

Laminate flooring has become a hugely popular choice due to its affordability, durability, and the fact that it comes in various styles. Undoubtedly, customers can find whatever laminate flooring style they want within their budgets. Other attributes of laminate flooring include: –

Laminate flooring installs perfectly on tiles and bare concrete

This flooring is easy to install and repair as most of the materials are available thanks to a wide range of products

Easy to clean by sweeping, wiping with a damp cloth, or vacuuming

Customers feel comfortable when walking on laminate flooring

The laminate floors are warmer than the tiles

Despite its benefits, laminate flooring does not like water. It swells and disintegrates when it comes into contact with a lot of water, and can end up looking like wet cardboard. For this reason, it is best to keep your laminate flooring out of the bathroom or kitchen. And remember to wipe up any spills immediately.

Solid Hardwood Flooring

Hardwood flooring is warm and inviting. It blends well with any decorating style and it always looks classy. The most common hardwood floors use genuine and engineered hardwood flooring. Genuine hardwood flooring is the real deal, and is made from solid hardwood. It is pricey and requires some time and money for maintenance.

Hence, engineered hardwood floors give genuine hardwood flooring a run for its money. This cheaper yet durable alternative comprises a thin layer of wood on top of a composite. It looks elegant when installed and is readily available in most store hardware stores.

On the flip side, all hardwood floors are poor at handling wetness. They are not ideal for the bathroom, kitchen, outdoors, or any space exposed to significant humidity and dampness.

Screed Flooring

Finally, screed floors are a modern, trendy flooring option that require no maintenance. Indeed, this highly durable option uses concrete, cement, asphalt, and sometimes wood to create an even surface in terms of thickness and feel. The name “screed” is an English word meaning spreading evenly over something else. Screed flooring is suitable for both indoor and outdoor installation. Additionally, you can carpet or lay a laminate floor on screed floors with minimal preparation. Plus, homeowners can seal or stain their screed floors to add color and blend it with the rest of your décor.

Your flooring option for a new home should be durable, affordable, and trendy. More so, it should be a functional complement to your lifestyle. And opting for the right tiles, carpets, laminate floors, solid hardwood, and screed flooring can give you a head start in increasing the value of your new home.