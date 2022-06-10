Brickability Group PLC and thyssenkrupp Materials UK announce a strategic partnership to support the future of the built environment

Global material supplier and supply chain solutions provider, thyssenkrupp Materials UK, has announced a new, long-term strategic partnership with Brickability Group PLC, a leading specialist in products and services for the UK construction sector. The two businesses are set to unveil a new balcony system, sold via Architectural Facades (part of the Brickability Group), that will benefit our customers across the industry in the coming months.

With the COVID-19 pandemic reshaping the housing market, there has been a significant increase in demand for apartment buildings with private outdoor spaces, especially in built-up locations such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, the North-West and Scotland. Over the last year, prospective buyers, particularly first-time buyers, have been looking for apartments with either a shared garden or balcony space as a must-have feature.

Paul Hamilton, Group Chief Operating Officer at Brickability Group PLC said: “We are very much looking forward to adding this new product to our portfolio. As a progressive business with over 30 companies working within the construction sector, we have an in depth understanding of the needs of the industry. Therefore, we have designed the next generation of balconies that will improve lead times and time spent on-site, whilst providing exceptional curb appeal and functionality. Entering the market with an experienced partner in the manufacturing of lightweight MMC balconies and fabrication services such as thyssenkrupp Materials UK, is further ensuring the superior quality, traceability and sustainability of our product.”

In 2020, thyssenkrupp Materials UK opened a new, paperless factory dedicated to its fabrication services. The facility has been producing specialist balconies since and has set a high standard for quality of products as well as full digital traceability. This was possible through the company’s vast expertise in materials, particularly aluminium extrusion, from which the balconies are being manufactured. Using a modern blend of exclusively non-combustible materials, that are also fully recyclable, allows the company to reduce weight and increase strength and carbon savings.

Adrian Palmer, Head of Operations at thyssenkrupp Materials UK, said: “We are proud to partner with the leader in the construction industry, Brickability Group PLC, on this innovative product. We are looking forward to introducing the new balconies to our fabrication site, as this fits perfectly with our long-term vision of supporting the construction and architectural sector in the most efficient and sustainable ways. The market will also benefit from our strategically central location, allowing streamlined logistics and fast delivery.”