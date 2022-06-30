Businesses in Crewe step forward to play their part in HS2’s construction

A business event hosted in partnership with Crewe and Nantwich MP, Dr Kieran Mullan, has attracted interest from more than 40 companies in the local area who are all keen to play their part in HS2’s construction and seize the opportunity for future business growth.

The event, held at Crewe Alexander’s Mornflake Stadium, gave businesses of all sizes the opportunity to understand more about HS2’ current and future pipeline of contract opportunities so they can be among the first to benefit.

Dr Kieran Mullan MP said:

‘’It was great to see the enthusiasm displayed at the event and I am keen to see businesses here in Crewe benefit from HS2.

“Hearing the success stories from companies delivering work on the first phase of the project is extremely encouraging. I’m grateful to HS2 for working with me to host this event so that our local businesses are in the best possible position to benefit.”

With plans already in place to extend the HS2 network to Crewe, and the Bill to extend the railway between Crewe and Manchester currently going through Parliament, Crewe finds itself in an enviable position at the heart of Britain’s new high speed network.

The town is already among three in the Midlands and the North set to benefit from contract awards supporting the manufacture and maintenance of HS2’s fleet of 54 high speed trains, which will be the fastest in Europe and among the world’s most energy efficient. Crewe’s Alstom factory secured the contact to make the trains’ bogies, bringing the manufacture of these vital components back to the UK for the first time in over 15 years, supporting jobs and opening opportunities for more local businesses across the supply chain.

Matt Hadlington, Senior Business Engagement Manager at HS2 said:

“Getting job-ready for the thousands of upcoming HS2 contract opportunities is vital, and this event was designed to help businesses in Crewe understand exactly how to do that.

“Over 2,500 UK business are already engaged in our supply chain, but we want to see more companies in Crewe stepping forward to take advantage of the opportunities on their doorstep.”

As part of its continued drive to help local businesses win work, HS2 is now working with closely with South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership to host a roundtable session with HS2’s civils construction partners. This will allow greater insight into the tier two and three contract opportunities that they will be creating in the months and years ahead. For more information about joining HS2’s supply chain visit hs2.org.uk/supply-chain/