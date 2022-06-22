Caddick Construction appointed for “out of this world” office scheme in Crewe

Caddick Construction has been appointed by Radius Payment Solutions to deliver its £14.6m state-of-the-art facilities at Arden Square on Crewe Business Park.

The three-storey structure will be constructed to BREEAM excellent standards, making it both energy efficient and a great working environment. Consistent with Radius’s other facilities in Crewe the focus will be on employee wellbeing. Design features include a barista coffee bar, pizzeria, Star Wars themed sky bar and outdoor seating and yoga areas all built around an eye-catching conical shaped glazed atrium. The 41,043 sq ft office scheme will also include 128 parking spaces, 25 of which will have electric vehicle chargers installed and operated by Radius’s fast-growing e-mobility business.

Radius Payment Solutions, a world leading provider of mobility and connectivity related products and services to SME businesses, appointed Caddick Construction in April of this year with work starting on site late May. The project is due to complete in the summer of 2023, facilitating Radius’s plan to expand its Crewe based workforce to in excess of 1,000 by that time.

Crewe Business Park is a 67-acre site off the A534 and is already viewed as one of the North West’s premier business parks that’s home to several research-based and high tech manufacturing centres.

Following the appointment, Caddick Construction Manager Ben Edwards said: “It’s not often you get such a high-quality office scheme that has so many unique elements to it. The team are really excited to be on site and I’m sure as we get towards the fit out stage there will be a lot more visitors than usual wanting to check out its ”out of this world” features!”

CEO of Radius Payment Solutions Bill Holmes added: “Development of this exciting new building is key to our commitment to maintaining a great working environment for all of our employees. I’m particularly excited that it will incorporate state of the art testing, warehousing and dispatch facilities for our telematics business, supporting our ambition to become one of the true global leaders in this high growth market.”

Radius Payment Solutions, which has more than 2,150 staff worldwide, is already headquartered at Radius Campus on Crewe Business Park and also has offices at nearby Herald Park. Signalling its continued commitment to the town, the additional floor space being created at Arden Square will be used for future “growth and development” of the company added Mr Holmes.

Radius currently has over 50 offices across Europe, US, Australia and South East Asia. Since it was established in the UK in 1990 it has grown internationally by forging partnerships with global brands and has built a loyal base of more than 300,000 customers.

Architects on the scheme are AEW Architects, with Cundall and David Webb Associates appointed as engineers. Walker Sime is providing quantity surveying services, with interior design by Space Invader. Project management is provided by Avid Property Consultants.